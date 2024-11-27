This Eufy Black Friday robot vacuum deal is too good to pass up — save 56% right now on Amazon

If you want to make lightwork out of cleaning chores, the best robot vacuums can do all the hard work. And with Black Friday essentially here, we’ve already spotted some great deals.

Right now, the Eufy Robot Vacuum G30 has just dropped to $139 from $318 on Amazon. That’s a massive $179 saving — taking it down to the lowest price we’ve seen for a top Eufy robot vac so far.

Eufy Robot Vacuum G30: was $318 now $139 at Amazon A near 60% discount on one of the popular robot vacuums makes it an even better value. This ultra slim and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power is sufficient to tackle both carpets and hard floors with ease. And it comes with BoostIQ and Dynamic Navigation 2.0 features for a thorough clean.

Not only does this compact robot vacuum have impressive power to quickly clean up dirt, debris and pet hair, it comes with Boost IQ that automatically increases power for heavy-duty messes. As with all robot vacuums, you can control it remotely via an app that can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant to set your tracking routes and cleaning schedules. This way you can put your feet up while it does all the hard work for you!

Its slim design means that it can easily glide under low-rise furniture, while its super quiet operation means that you can even schedule it to clean while you (or family members) are sound asleep. In addition, it will auto-return to its charging base once the battery runs low, and then resume cleaning when it gets to 80%. This way, it will never miss a spot!

That’s why this Eufy Robot Vacuum G30 robot vacuum deal at just $139 is definitely value for money. So if you want to upgrade your cleaning regime, be sure you grab this while it lasts.