Hurry! 5 Shark vacuum cleaner deals I’d buy for Cyber Monday — they give Dyson a run for its money
Cyber Monday Shark vacuum cleaner deals to snap up right now
It's Cyber Monday, so if you've been holding off investing in a brand new vacuum, now is the time to act. As someone who tests vacuums professionally, I can't recommend Shark enough, so these Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals are all editor-approved by yours truly.
Shark are some of the best vacuum cleaners that I’ve tested (and I’ve reviewed a lot) — delivering premium performance at an affordable price. But what if you can get even more value for money?
Right now, the retail giant is offering some great discounts on impressive models. For instance, the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for just $199 from $259 at Amazon. Or if you prefer a corded vac, the Shark PowerDetect Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum with DuoClean has dropped to $179 from £279 at Amazon.
So if you don't want to break the bank, here are the top Shark vacuum cleaner deals I’d sweep up now.
If you're after a powerful corded stick vacuum, the Shark PowerDetect has incredible pick-up suction. It comes with DuoClean, a two-brushroll system with sensors that automatically reacts and adapts brushroll speed. In addition, it guards against bad odors, can reach underneath low furniture and can even stand upright on its own, unlike other cordless models.
If you’re looking for a powerful clean and fresh-smelling home, this Shark model is a great buy. Equipped with a Clean Sense IQ indicator, these infrared sensors detect the dirt you can’t see, and will automatically boost power. What’s more, it comes with a flexible wand, self-cleaning brushroll and odor neutralizer that removes bad odors from debris you pick up..
This Shark model is a powerful cordless vacuum with HEPA filter and 30% lighter than other models. Voted our overall winner, the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum scored high for powerful pickup across different size debris, and handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood. And it comes with a handy self-emptying and charging base.
One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture, and at 14% off its good value for a versatile cleaner.
Get the power and performance of a full-sized vacuum in the form of a convenient, cordless vacuum stick with this powerful device by Shark. Detach the hand vac to clean above-floor areas or bend the MultiFLEX wand to reach under furniture. It boasts up to 120 minutes of run time with just two removable batteries and features a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup. Plus, hair wrapping is a thing of the past!
