Hurry! 5 Shark vacuum cleaner deals I’d buy for Cyber Monday — they give Dyson a run for its money

It's Cyber Monday, so if you've been holding off investing in a brand new vacuum, now is the time to act. As someone who tests vacuums professionally, I can't recommend Shark enough, so these Cyber Monday Shark vacuum deals are all editor-approved by yours truly.

Shark are some of the best vacuum cleaners that I’ve tested (and I’ve reviewed a lot) — delivering premium performance at an affordable price. But what if you can get even more value for money?

Right now, the retail giant is offering some great discounts on impressive models. For instance, the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for just $199 from $259 at Amazon. Or if you prefer a corded vac, the Shark PowerDetect Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum with DuoClean has dropped to $179 from £279 at Amazon.

So if you don't want to break the bank, here are the top Shark vacuum cleaner deals I’d sweep up now.

Cyber Monday Shark deals

Shark POWERDETECT Ultra Light Corded Stick Vacuum with DuoClean: was $279 now $179 at Amazon If you're after a powerful corded stick vacuum, the Shark PowerDetect has incredible pick-up suction. It comes with DuoClean, a two-brushroll system with sensors that automatically reacts and adapts brushroll speed. In addition, it guards against bad odors, can reach underneath low furniture and can even stand upright on its own, unlike other cordless models.