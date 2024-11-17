Dyson Black Friday sale: score up to AU$550 off the Gen5detect Complete and V8 Absolute handsticks

Black Friday sales have come calling again and one of our favourite brands has, as always, joined the deals bonanza.

Dyson undeniably makes some of the best vacuums in the business but, if you're keen on any of the British brand's top products, you'll usually find yourself emptying a fair chunk out of your bank account. However, shop wisely during big sales and you can often save hundreds.

Like right now: Dyson has slashed the price of a number of its coveted products, and there are some particular highlights that we think you really ought to know about – namely up to AU$550 off the Dyson Gen5detect Complete and the V8 Absolute.

Why are we calling out these two specifically from all the other deals in Dyson's Black Friday sale, we hear you ask. That's because both vacuums come with all the available cleaning heads and attachments for their respective models, making each really good value at the two opposite ends of the handstick price spectrum.

That discount drops the price of the Gen5detect Complete to AU$1,599 AU$1,049, which gets you every single attachment possible, as well as the FreeDok for stowing them all away.

Dyson Gen5detect Complete: was AU $1,599 now AU $1,049 at Dyson With up to 70 minutes of fade-free power, a lot of suction grunt for the messiest of floors and a plethora of attachments, including a soft-brush dusting tool, this is a vacuum cleaner for any scenario. It's a little top heavy because of the bigger battery, and that makes it a little cumbersome to use in handheld mode for some people, but if that won't bother you, it's one heck of a bundle.

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, you can still get a great Dyson vacuum cleaner at a much lower price.

The V8 Absolute also gets AU$450 slashed off its RRP directly at Dyson, bringing the price down to a much more appealing AU$999 AU$549. Sure, it's not as powerful as the Gen5detect listed above, but it can still do a good job. While you can opt for the V8 Origin or Extra models too, the Absolute model gets you two cleaning heads – the Digital Motorbar for any kind of floor (even carpets) and the Fluffy cleaner made specifically to prevent scratches on a wood floor.

Dyson V8 Absolute: was AU $999 now AU $549 at Dyson As you can see from the accompanying image, the colour scheme on the V8 Absolute is a little different – it gets the blue filter cover that Dyson has used on its newer 'exclusive' models. You'll get up to 40 minutes of fade-free power with the V8, plus two cleaning heads, the Hair Screw Tool and two additional attachments. That's pretty good value. It's also lighter than the Gen5detect, which makes it easier to hold up to clean ceiling corners.

