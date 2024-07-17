Got pets? I use the Shark StainStriker to clean up my cats’ messes — and it’s 38% off for Prime Day

I have some of the messiest cats around. From their throw ups after eating their dinner too fast, to their hot mess accidents outside of the litter box, cleaning after them has always been a chore that involved a lot of paper towels, brushing, and the patience to constantly clean after them.

That’s until I got my hands on the Shark StainStriker, which makes all pet messes a breeze to clean up. I’ve been using it for a couple months now and I’m no longer frustrated by my pets’ messes, and best of all, it’s 38% off for Prime Day. Normally at $129.99, Amazon’s reducing the Shark StainStriker’s price by $50 — bringing its total cost down to $79.99. It’s the tool I thought I never needed!

Shark StainStriker deal block: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

You'll never have to worry about any wet messes at home ever again with the Shark StainStriker, including pet messes. This powerful spot cleaner gets rid of tough stains and spots with a breeze, so much so that you might not even realize there was a mess in the first place.

In the past, I’ve cleaned up the carpet in my home and the upholstery of my sofas by spraying a cleaning solution over their messes, a brush or scrub to penetrate the stain, and then paper towels to help dry them out. Usually this process takes me about 5 minutes to complete, but the Shark StainStriker does it all in less than 30 seconds.

Using the pet tool attachment, I press the button on the handle to spray on the dual-activated formula from Shark onto these messes — and then proceed to apply force while brushing the area. The suction is so powerful that I can see how it sips up the messes through the see-through pet tool attachment head. For harder stuck-on pet messes, like those that crustify overnight, the Shark StainStriker still handles them with ease. Just take a look at some of the before and after photos below to see how incredible it performs.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

All of the mess gets funneled into a waste bin, which I then empty and clean out after each use. The entire thing weighs under 9 pounds, which makes it a cinch to carry around from place to place. I also like how the power cord and hose wrap around the unit, so that the entire thing is super easy to store.

Aside from my cats’ messes, I use the Shark StainStriker for all wet messes in-and-around my home. One time the raspberry puree from a cheesecake I bought from the store accidentally spilled outside of its container, but I didn’t notice it until the next day when I got into my car and noticed the deep red crusty stain in my backseat. It was so hard that it almost felt solid. But yet, it was no match for the Shark StainStriker. After a few passes, it looked like nothing was ever there in the first place.