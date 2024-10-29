Amazon just discontinued Fire TV Stick — but you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $39 before Black Friday

No need to wait for Black Friday deals — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just hit a price worth jumping on, right as Amazon discontinues its basic model.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $39 at Amazon, that's $20 off its usual price of $59. The 33% discount brings the premium streamer down to a particularly good price point, one that's too good to pass up!

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's powerhouse streamer packs quite a punch. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max delivers crystal-clear 4K content with all the premium features (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Atmos audio), while Wi-Fi 6E and beefed-up processing ensure everything runs buttery smooth. Plus, the upgraded Alexa remote puts total TV control at your fingertip

Amazon just discontinued its base Fire TV Stick, making the Fire TV Stick 4K Max the new go-to streaming device in its lineup. One of the best streaming devices you can buy right now, the 4K Max has faster Wi-Fi 6E support, better processing power and that all-important 4K resolution, making the premium streamer worth the upgrade — especially at this price.

The device comes with all the streaming essentials you'd expect, including access to major platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. The enhanced processing power really shows in daily use — apps load faster; menus feel more responsive; and there's none of that frustrating lag you might remember from older streaming sticks.

(Image credit: Kelly Woo/Tom's Guide)

What sets this model apart is its Wi-Fi 6E support, a feature that's particularly valuable if you have a compatible router. Even if you don't, you're future-proofing your setup, and the improved wireless capabilities mean more stable streaming, especially for 4K content. The Alexa Voice Remote Pro integration is another nice touch, letting you find lost remotes with a simple voice command through the Fire TV app.

With the basic Fire TV Stick riding off into the sunset, this $39 deal on the 4K Max couldn't come at a better time. It's the perfect excuse to upgrade to Amazon's better model – just don't take too long deciding as prices this good rarely stick around!