Score big with the 5 best air fryer deals for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII is almost here — and if you act fast, there are some amazing deals to be had on everything from snacks to Super Bowl TV deals. I'm seeing some heavy discounts on some of the best air fryers, with the biggest players like Cosori and Ninja cutting down prices on some of their most popular ovens. These easy-to-use appliances can help you quickly crank out delicious food to take your Super Bowl party to the next level.

With so many appliances on sale for the Super Bowl, it can be hard to find the air fryer that's worth your hard-earned cash. I test appliances for a living, so I can tell which models offer the most value. My picks for the top five air fryer deals below punch far above their weight. These high-performance ovens offer worthwhile features on top of a heavy discount so you can eat like a baller without breaking the bank in time for the big game.

Best Super Bowl air fryer deals

Bella Pro Series Air Fryer w/ Divided Basket: was $110 now $29 @ Best Buy

Kick off your Super Bowl party with a steal. This massive basket features a large 8-quart capacity to feed a crowd of up to 8 people. Its standout feature is a divider that cooks two foods separately at once. You can crank out your main dish and a side without having to wait for the other to cook. This expansive size and dual-chamber functionality usually starts from $100, so this is definitely the hottest deal I came across. A similar model sells for $59 at Amazon.

Price check: $59 @ Amazon

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

With a smaller 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.

Price check: $49 @ Target

Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon

Cosori's slightly smaller capacity air fryer is a strong everyday performer at a great price. It features a 5-quart capacity, which feeds up to four people, and comes with 9 streamlined cooking functions based on types of food ranging from veggies to steaks. The temperature can be set up to 450°F, and it indicates when it’s time to shake or turn the food. It comes with a handy recipe book to get you started, and its parts are dishwasher-safe.

CHEFMAN 6 Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer: was $100 now $84 @ Amazon

This dual-basket air fryer has two separate zones so you can cook foods at different settings yet sync them to finish heating up at the same time. Each basket has a built-in window so that you can keep an eye on progress without having to pull out the food and prolong the cook times. You can easily keep one eye on your onion rings or fries and another on the TV so you don't miss a single play during the game.

Price check: $99 @ Home Depot