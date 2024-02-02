Act fast: Myer 3-day sale has epic deals on Dyson, Garmin, Breville and more

If you missed out on scoring some awesome bargains during Myer’s Boxing Day Sale last month, then you may be in luck. The Aussie department store’s “Epic Summer” Sale has kicked off with up to 30% off home and kitchen appliances, travel and tech essentials, and more.

Whether you want to get your hands on some new kitchen appliances or get ready for a late-summer getaway with a new wardrobe, luggage set or both, the Tom’s Guide team is here to help you find some of the best Myer deals to spend your hard-earned cash on.

For the sake of this roundup, we’ve selected eight top offers across a range of products — namely appliances, wearables and travel essentials — to help you find an end-of-summer bargain or find the perfect (last minute) Valentine’s Day gift .

Myer’s Epic Summer Sale page has an almost-endless list of discounted items , but you’d better act fast if you want to grab a bargain or two, as these deals are only available while stocks last.

Dyson Cool Purifying Tower Fan (black / nickel) | AU$949 AU$799 (save AU$150) Dyson fans may cost more than your standard pedestal, but they’re far more accomplished and rarely discounted, so this AU$150 discount is well worth checking out. It will keep you cooler for longer in summer with a streamlined purified airflow that captures dust, allergens and microscopic particles. It also removes up to 99.95% of pollutants with its 350-degree oscillation projection.

Breville The Barista Express (Stainless Steel) | AU$999 AU$699 (save AU$300) This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike, and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. Slashing 30% off RRP, this manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.

Nutribullet EveryGrain Cooker (dark grey) | AU$149 AU$99.95 (save AU$49.05) Cooking grains correctly can be any home cook's worst nightmare, especially when figuring out the right prep techniques, liquid-to-grain ratios and preferred cooking temperatures. NutriBullet’s compact grain cooker takes that stress away, with its specialised presets for white rice, brown rice, quinoa and even oats!

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute | AU$1,449 AU$999 (save AU$450) Knocking a massive AU$450 off RRP, this Myer deal on one of Dyson’s most popular stick vacuum cleaners is an absolute steal. The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute cordless vac has advanced filtration that picks up 99.99% of microscopic dust particles and it continually measures debris so it can boost suction power if needed. It also comes with five different attachments, and a wall mount that helps justify the price. Do note though, you can get this vacuum for AU$65 cheaper on eBay , using the code FEBHGT. But if you’re keen to stock up on some extra Myer One points, this deal might be your best move.

Kadi Medium Check-in Suitcase (olive) | AU$375 AU$262.50 (save AU$112.50) With a saving of 30%, this medium-sized Kadi suitcase will elevate your next trip away. Durable, stylish and available in four colourways (that match perfectly with these Kadi Weekender bags ), this suitcase was designed with functionality in mind. Featuring two zipped compartments, a separate wash bag, a toiletries-specific pocket and adjustable straps to keep everything in, all you’ll need are your finest holiday fits.

Polaroid Hi-Print Pocket Photo Printer | AU$199.95 AU$169.96 (save AU$29.99) This handy Bluetooth pocket printer makes capturing and keeping track of life’s best moments easy. You can connect to any smartphone’s camera roll and print high-quality sticker-back photos at any time, anywhere. You can even edit or customise photos with the accompanying app. You may be able to find it cheaper elsewhere (namely this Amazon deal for 60c cheaper ), but for ease of printing photos on the go, this deal is hard to beat.

Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch (Dust Rose / Soft Gold) | AU$749 AU$636.65 (save AU$112.35) The Garmin Venu 3S combines everything you’d need from both a smartwatch and fitness tracker in one gorgeous 41mm package. It also benefits from Garmin’s Body Battery energy monitoring system, so you’ll know when you’re charged up or need more rest with personalised insights based on your sleep cycle and stress levels. Clearly targeting females — and maybe your Valentine? — Garmin has also outfitted this Venu 3S with a slimmer wristband and Dust Rose colourway, resulting in a smartwatch that can easily be worn day and night. Also available in the Sage Grey / Passivated colourway .