Quick! One of our favorite gaming handhelds just crashed to lowest price ever in Best Buy Black Friday deal

Want to enjoy some gaming over the holidays? Why not pick up one of the best handheld gaming consoles with this epic deal at Best Buy? This retailer is slashing the price of the Asus ROG Ally, making it a seriously tempting purchase ahead of Black Friday.

Right now the Asus ROG Ally (Z1) is on sale for just $349 at Best Buy. This is $150 off and an epic price for this Windows gaming handheld. If you're craving more performance power, you can also snag the Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) for $499 at Best Buy. This one is marked as a Black Friday doorbuster, so get it while you can. Plus, note that My Best Buy Plus/Total members save an extra $50 on the Z1 Extreme model.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1): was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Ryzen Z1 processor inside the lower-priced Asus ROG Ally isn't as powerful, but it can still handle plenty of titles across all your gaming libraries — from Xbox Game Pass to Steam. And it also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Although it doesn't beat the Steam Deck in our ranking, the Asus ROG Ally is still one of the best handheld gaming consoles we've tested. It's also one of the most versatile, since it runs on Windows 11 and can play games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass and more.

In our Asus ROG Ally review we loved this device's sleek design and comfortable ergonomic controls. One of its best features is its gorgeous display — you get a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It was also much brighter than the Steam Deck in our tests, coming in at 465 nits.

As for the performance, we found gameplay to be solid at 720p but framerates dropped when we shot for 1080p. For some, this won't be too big of a sacrifice, especially since you can play your favorite PC games on the go.

This deal won't stick around for long, so get it while you can. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes guide and check out our Apple Black Friday deals live blog.