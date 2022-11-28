These are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we actually bought

Each year, the staff of Tom's Guide works hard to bring you what we think are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But in between scouring Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers, we like to set aside some time to do a little shopping ourselves. Here are the products the staff of Tom's Guide bought for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple Airpods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2: were $249 now $199 @ Amazon

When the AirPods Pro 2 came out, I knew I wanted to upgrade since my first-gen set’s right earbud has started sounding scratchy. Plus, I wanted the new volume controls on the stem and better battery life. But I waited to buy, knowing they’d go on sale for Black Friday/Cyber Monday. While Amazon’s $50 off deal was tempting, I bought them from Apple (opens in new tab) because I wanted the case engraved. My purchase came with a $50 Apple gift card, which I’ll be applying to multiple months of Apple TV Plus. — Kelly Woo I love my old AirPods Pro, but after 2+ years of non-stop use, they were dying a slow death. It’s a bit disappointing they didn’t last longer, but admittedly I sweat a lot when I workout and this is the longest that a pair of headphones has ever lasted me. They’ve also been the best-fitting earbuds I’ve ever worn. — Louis Ramirez

LG C2 OLED TV

LG C2 OLED: was $1,996 now $1,296 @ Amazon

I have wanted the LG C2 ever since its predecessor, the LG C1, got discontinued. Sure, I wish I didn't need to spend over a thousand dollars, but I finally bit the bullet on this amazing TV for two reasons. Primarily, this seems to be the lowest price ($700 off MSRP) it will be for quite some time. Secondly, as our LG C2 OLED review (opens in new tab) explains, it's a darn good TV, especially for gaming. I've spent the cash on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and I want them to look as good as they can. — Henry T. Casey I bought the LG C2 65-inch OLED TV because my old 50-inch Panasonic plasma TV was starting to show signs of image retention. This is the first TV I’ve purchased in about 10+ years, so I went all out knowing that I probably won’t buy another TV for quite some time. I’m not a console gamer, but knowing that this TV supports HDMI 2.1 and sports a 120Hz panel might turn me onto gaming again. — Louis Ramirez

Spin-Clean Vinyl Record Washer

Spin-Clean Vinyl Record Washer: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

My other Black Friday/Cyber Monday purchase is another item I've been staring at for a while. Thankfully, the Spin-Clean Vinyl Record Washer just went down in price for this past weekend. I needed it, though, because I just got the glow in the dark vinyl of The Mars Volta's Frances the Mute, and it doesn't quite sound right. So, I thought this was the perfect time to get a thorough vinyl cleaning tool, one that my colleague Mike Prospero recommended to me. I am getting more invested into vinyl records these days, and plan to get a new record player at the end of the year, so my records better be their cleanest. — Henry T. Casey

Western Digital 2TB SSD

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD: was $399 now $294 @ Amazon

I’ve wanted to buy an internal Solid State Drive for my PS5 for over a year but the steep price of 2TB SSDs kept me far away. $300 to $400 for extra storage? No thanks! Thankfully, I was able to get the WD_Black SN850X 2TB (opens in new tab) for $179! I almost got the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD w/ heatsink (opens in new tab), but hesitated. I’m glad I did because I was able to save $10. My PS5 now feels complete thanks to this SSD. My days of constantly deleting games to make room for newer titles are over! — Tony Polanco

Leejie Lighter Candle Lighter Electric Lighter

Leejie Lighter Candle Lighter Electric Lighter: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, I stocked up on these handy electric lighters from Amazon on sale for $9 each. Using these lighters to light my candles has been a game-changer. Rather than running through matches or a traditional lighter, this one is rechargeable. Not to mention, I love the aesthetic of the different colors options. Pairing one of these lighters with a nice candle is definitely my go-to holiday gift this season. — Kate Kozuch

Philips Soup and Smoothie Maker

Philips Soup and Smoothie Maker: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

I saw that the Philips Soup and Smoothie Maker had a deal that could save me $50 on its regular price of $149 and I had to grab it. I have had my eyes on this soup maker for a while now as it can whip up delicious soups or even smoothies in minutes. Just in time for a cold winter, too! — Sanjana Prakash

Apple AirTags: was $27 now $24 @ Amazon (deal expired)

I had my eyes on the Apple AirTag for a while and when I saw that it was down to its lowest price ever, it was a deal I couldn't miss. I just needed one and not the pack of 4, so that is what I went for and I netted it for $24 which is a pretty sweet deal! I have a long flight ahead of me soon so I am excited to put it use to track my luggage across airports. — Sanjana Prakash

Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon Echo Show 15: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Even though the DIY digital dashboard (opens in new tab) I set up over the summer has served me well in my office, this Cyber Monday I finally picked up an Echo Show 15 (opens in new tab). I plan to mount it on the wall in my kitchen so that other members of my household can check our baby monitor and the security cameras around my house. Even though the Echo Show 15 only has a 5MP camera, I also want to try using it to drop in on other family members when we’re having dinner. The Echo Show 15 for $169 is a great deal as it’s one of the best smart displays (opens in new tab) as well as the only one you can mount on your wall without any additional hardware. — Anthony Spadafora

Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set

Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set: was $820 now $575 @ Le Cresuset

All Instagram shows me is cooking videos these days, and I can no longer resist the urge to make butternut squash rigatoni in a blended sage sauce or hasselback potatoes soaked in truffle gratin. My problem was that I have the kitchen tools of a recent college grad (I'm 39) so this year I used Black Friday to buy a set of cast-iron Le Crueset pots for high heat on stoves and in ovens and a NutriBullet 900 Pro (opens in new tab) to blend the perfect sauce and drown my pastas and potatoes in deliciousness. — Kenneth Butler

Eufy 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera