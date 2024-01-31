Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Which smart mattress system is best for you?

Quality sleep and technology don’t often go hand in hand — but harnessing the power of tech could be the answer to getting the best sleep of your life. Eight Sleep and Tempur-Pedic are two established brands leading the charge in using cutting edge technology to create the perfect environment for your sleep needs.

In this comparison piece, we're looking specifically at the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover and the Tempur-Pedic Breeze Mattress with Tempur-Ergo Smart Base. While the Tempur-Breeze mattress and Tempur-Ergo Smart Base are sold separately, we've paired them together for this specific comparison to see how the cooling elements in particular compare to the customized cooling (and heating) of the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover.

Although both combinations are designed to help you get better sleep, these products differ from the entries you’ll find in our official best mattress 2024 guide, as those are all tech-free.

Instead, the Sleep Eight Pod 3 Cover and the Tempur-Pedic Breeze Mattress and Tempur-Ergo Smart Base have in-built cutting edge technology to regulate your body temperature, as well as providing sleep tracking to help improve your overnight rest. Technology like this doesn’t come cheap, but timing your purchase to coincide with major sale events — like the upcoming Presidents’ Day mattress sales — will mean buying your smart sleep system at the best possible price

You’ll find both Eight Sleep and Tempur-Pedic products in our best smart beds and mattresses round-up, but which one is right for your sleeping needs? In this Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic comparison piece we’ll look at both options and help you decide which is right for you. Let’s get started.

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze Type: Smart cover Tempur foam Layers: 1 4 Firmness: N/A 6.5 out of 10 Height: N/A 12" Trial period: 30 nights 90 nights Warranty: 10 years 10 years Price: From $2,195 for a Fulll From $4,099 for a Twin XL

Eight sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Price & trial

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover with perfect fits starts at $2,195 for a full size

The Eight Sleep cover requires a monthly subscription starting at $19

The Tempur-Breeze and Smart Base offer big savings when bought together

The Eight Sleep and Tempur-Pedic smart sleep systems are premium products and, although discounts always help, even the most generous sales aren’t going to stop these options being incredibly expensive. But if you’re serious about your sleep and are looking to invest in a smart bed, these are two incredibly attractive options.

Prices start at $2,195 for a full size Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover, which is a hefty amount when you consider that this is for a mattress cover alone — you’ll still need a mattress. But you do get a lot of tech for your money, including dual-zone temperature regulation, which means both you and your partner can tailor your sleep temperature to your own specific needs.

You’ll usually find between $50 and $100 off the full price, but we have seen as much as $250 off during Eight Sleep mattress sales . This means you could pick up a queen size cover for $2,045 (MSRP $2,295).

Bargains from Tempur-Pedic are typically rare, with the brand being regarded as one of the best in the world. So major holidays usually deliver the best Tempur-Pedic mattress deals . However, if you’re combining a mattress and base, as we’re reviewing in this guide, you will see more regular offers. $300 off the combined price is fairly common. There are also sometimes free bedding offers with a mattress, saving $300 on pillows, sheet set and mattress protector. At major sales events we’ve also seen up to 30% off across the Tempur-Pedic range.

Currently a queen size Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattress costs $4,599 , with the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base coming in at $1,999 for a combined total of $6,598. With $300 off, this will take the total down to $6,298, but this is obviously a whopping total for a mattress and base combo.

Let’s break down how much you can expect to pay for the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover and Tempur-Pedic Breeze mattress and Tempur-Ergo smart base combination at full MSRP. Let’s take a look.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Eight sleep vs Tempuyr-Pedic: Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover Tempur-Breeze and Tempur-Ergo smart base Twin MRSP: N/A N/A Twin XL MRSP: N/A $4,099 / $1,899 Full MRSP: $2,195 N/A / $1,999 Queen MRSP: $2,295 $4,599 / $1,999 King MRSP: $2,495 $5,299 / $2,699 Cal king MRSP: $2,495 $5,299 / $2,699 Split king MRSP: N/A $8,198 / $3,798 Split cal king MRSP: N/A $8,198 / $3,798

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic price winner: Eight Sleep

These are very different products, but it’s hard to argue with the price of the Eight Sleep when compared to a Tempur-Pedic mattress and base combo. If you’re just looking to add smart tech to your existing mattress, the Eight Sleep is the obvious choice pricewise. However, if you’re in the market for a new mattress and bed base, the high-quality of the Tempur-Pedic is hard to beat.

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Design

Eight Sleep’s Autopilot function is essential, but it has a monthly fee

Tempur-Pedic’s app is free and functions are built directly into the bed

The Tempur-Pedic consists of a mattress and bed base combination

The Eight Sleep cover is actually made up of two different covers. First up is a base layer with a zip, followed by an upper layer with the water-cooling technology pipes that also zips onto the bed. The perfect fit version is designed to adjust to more mattresses, although we’d still say this is a two person job to get onto the bed.

The water pipes combine into one thick pipe that has to be fed down through your mattress slats and clicked into your base unit. Bear in mind that the base unit is fairly hefty, so you might need to do a bit of a redesign of your bedroom to fit it in. The base unit is filled with water and it’s this water that provides heating and cooling to the cover.

The Autopilot app is exceptionally intuitive, and available on both iPhones and Androids. You use the app to set your bedtime, temperature and even any holidays with an ‘Away’ mode. Each night has a Sleep Fitness Score percentage – an aggregate of your time asleep, how long you were asleep for and how long it took you to actually get up after the built-in vibration mode wakes you up. The cover also reads your biometrics and matches your fluctuating temperature by changing the temperature of the water. And for reptiles, the ability to preheat the bed on a cold night will be a particularly welcome feature.

The Tempur-Pedic Breeze is the brand’s most expensive model, specifically designed with cooling in mind. The version we’re looking at is the ProBreeze, which Tempur-Pedic say will feel up to 5 degrees cooler (there’s also a more expensive LuxeBreeze version, which promises up to 10 degrees cooler).

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Underneath a SmartClimate cover, designed to be cool to the touch and to draw heat away from the body, is a heat-diffusing layer to absorb excess heat. Next up is Tempur-Pedic’s Pure Cool material, which also pulls heat away from the body. It’s finished with ventilated pressure relieving Tempur foam for increased airflow. Want to add in even more cooling features? The mattress is also available as a hybrid version, with spaced coils for even more airflow. We’re looking at the all-foam version here.

For full smart tech features, the mattress is combined with the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base. The base has adjustable lumbar support, which can be raised up to six inches and head and foot lifts for a fully adjustable base. Tempur-Pedic’s Sleeptracker-AI app is also compatible with iPhones and Androids, and is broadly similar to the Eight Sleep app.

You’ll get a daily sleep quality report, with an in-app sleep coach to offer you insights on how to improve this. The base has AI-powered sensors to provide specific insights on your sleep patterns, and you can even set an alarm to wake you when you’re in your lightest phase of sleep. Share your bed with a snorer? The base has an automatic snore response, automatically raising a sleeper’s head when snoring is detected. And you can also connect the base to an Amazon Alexa to give you control with simple voice commands.

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic design winner: Eight Sleep

We think the Eight Sleep just edges it in this department for its ability to adjust the temperature continually throughout the night to help keep sleepers comfortable and staying asleep.

Eight sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Comfort & support

The Eight Sleep cover won’t alter the feel of their existing mattress

The Tempur-Pedic Breeze has the distinctive hug of Tempur foams

The Tempur-Ergo smart base is fully adjustable for your comfort needs

Unless you’re a real Princess and the Pea type, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to feel any of the pipes in the Eight Sleep cover. However, you will have an awareness of the water layer, which is going to feel quite different to a normal sleep surface. It’s quite subtle though, and most sleepers shouldn’t notice any difference in their existing mattress. What is worth noting is that if you don’t preheat the cover on a cold night, you’re really going to feel it when you get into bed. Because the water responds to room temperature, the bed could feel unpleasantly cold in these situations.

The Tempur-Pedic Breeze offers a traditional memory foam ‘hug’ and a medium sleep feel. Customers praise the pressure relief when sleeping on their backs or sides, but we think it’s probably too soft for stomach sleepers. Of course, the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base offers the option of adding in more lumbar support (of up to six inches), but we still feel stomach sleepers will want something firmer. The base allows sleepers to adjust the head and feet ends of the mattress, meaning you can find the perfect angle for the most comfortable night’s sleep.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tempur-Pedic) (Image credit: Tempur-Pedic) (Image credit: Tempur-pedic)

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic comfort & support winner: Tempur-Pedic

The combination of adjustable base with added lumbar support and adaptable mattress is hard to beat – providing you enjoy the ‘hug’ of memory foam. If you already own a firmer mattress you’re happy with, you’ll be better off investing in the Eight Sleep cover.

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Temperature regulation

Both mattresses offer excellent cooling capabilities

The Eight Sleep Cover automatically adjusts its temperature in the night

The Tempur-Pedic Breeze has been specifically designed to sleep 5 degrees cooler than other Tempur-Pedic mattresses

The Tempur-Pedic Breeze is a mattress that has been designed specifically with cooling in mind. Tempur say that the mattress sleeps 5 degrees cooler than other mattresses in its range, and you’ve also got the option to upgrade to the LuxeBreeze sleeping 10 degrees cooler. All the materials in the mattress have been chosen to keep sleepers cool, promote airflow and draw heat away from the body. And overall, the mattress does an excellent job of cooling hot sleepers.

However, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover is a more sophisticated beast. Using the app, the cover can be set between 55F and 110F, with a dial from +1 to +10. Verified reviews suggest that you’re unlikely to go much above +4 though. The cover is also dual sided, meaning you and your partner can have completely different settings. But the cover will also adjust the temperature throughout the night to help keep you asleep, learning your preferences and then setting the temperature accordingly. It’s a very clever piece of equipment.

Eight Sleep vs Tempur-Pedic temperature regulation winner: Eight Sleep

This is a bit of a no-brainer. Whilst the Tempur is a godsend for hot sleepers, the Eight Sleep caters for everyone and its smart tech learns your own personal heating preferences. It’s hard to beat this excellent technology.

Eight sleep vs Tempur-Pedic: Which should you buy?

Buy the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover if...

✅ You want a bed that can both warm you up and keep you cool: The Eight Sleep cover is a revelation in this department – giving you the option of a toasty warm bed in winter, and a chilled one in the height of summer.

✅ You’re happy with your existing mattress: The Eight Sleep is a cover, meaning that you can just slip it over your existing mattress. You’ll get the same comfy night’s sleep, just with a whole host of added smart tech.

✅ You’re on a smaller budget: Yes, the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover is a huge investment, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the price of the Tempur-Pedic sleep combination.

Buy the Tempur-Pedic if...

✅ You want the ultimate in luxury: It’s hard to beat the sheer luxurious qualities of the Tempur-Pedic Breeze. This is a high-quality mattress with a beautiful design that should last you for many years.

✅ You share your bed with a snorer: The automatic adjustments of the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base to stop snoring could be the saving grace for your relationship.

✅ You’re a hot sleeper: If you just want a bed that offers exceptional cooling capabilities, the Tempur-Pedic Breeze will keep you at a comfortable temperature throughout the night.