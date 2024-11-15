Fresh off dealing with more supernatural shenanigans in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” Dan Aykroyd turns his hand to tales that are far more down to earth, but no less bizarre. Here's how to watch "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 release date, streaming details "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" season 2 premieres on Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. & Canada — Watch on History (via Sling TV)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky/Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Readers of a certain vintage may remember "Strange but True", to which this is essentially a spiritual sequel. Over the course of ten hour long episodes, the comedian documents more unusual tales that have to be seen to be believed.

The show’s first season explored amazing stories of survival, underground cities, two-headed dogs, tape-worm weight loss plans and more, all linked by Aykroyd's darkly comedic narration. The second outing of the show looks to be more of the same, with episodes on the most bizarre things to have fallen from the sky, deliciously dark revenge plots, monster-like animals and some of the world’s most unusual places. Using archive footage and reenactment, these mind-blowing stories are brought to life.

Spooky season may be in the rear view mirror, but for those still keen to get their fix of the weird, wonderful and downright creepy, an hour with Aykroyd is the way to go. Read on to find out how to watch "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Where to watch 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Season 2 of "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" will premiere on the History Channel in the U.S. on Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It will be available to stream the following day via the History Channel app, just login with your cable details. You can also stream season 1 of the show on the service as part of their completely free select content.

If you don't already have the History Channel on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu, Sling TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options when it comes to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Watch 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" season 2 on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" season 2 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the black comedy thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Watch 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 in Canada

The History Channel and its app is also where you want to head to watch "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" season 2 in Canada. Episode release on the same schedule as the U.S.

The History Channel is also available via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

If you're a Canadian traveling away from home, a VPN will let you stream just as if you were back in the Great North.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 in the U.K.?

The U.K. have their own version of the History Channel via Sky History and that's the home for "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" in Blighty. However, season 1 didn't arrive for a few months following its U.S. premiere, and there's no word on season 2 just yet.

When it does arrive, you'll also be able to stream on Sky's pay as you go platform, NOW.

If you're traveling in the U.K. from overseas, you could use a VPN to stream just as if you were back home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 online in Australia?

"The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" is yet to premiere in Australia, and there's currently no news on when it may arrive Down Under.

U.S. viewers traveling in Oz can use a VPN to stream just as if you were back Stateside.

What you need to know about 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2

What is the 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd' season 2 release date? "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" season 2 premieres on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, November 15 and will air in the same slot weekly. Full release schedule can be viewed below.

Episode 1: "It Came From Above" – Friday, November 15

– Friday, November 15 Episode 2: "Sweet Revenge" – Friday, November 22

– Friday, November 22 Episode 3: "Fantastic Beings" – Friday, November 29

– Friday, November 29 Episode 4: "Unusual Places" – Friday, December 6

– Friday, December 6 Episode 5: TBC – Friday, December 13

– Friday, December 13 Episode 6: TBC – Friday, December 20

– Friday, December 20 Episode 7: TBC – Friday, December 27

– Friday, December 27 Episode 8: TBC – Friday, January 3

– Friday, January 3 Episode 9: TBC – Friday, January 10

– Friday, January 10 Episode 10: TBC – Friday, January 17

What can we expect from 'The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd'? The official synopsis from Sky History reads: "Brace yourself for "The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd." Each hour-long episode opens up a cabinet of curiosities to reveal the strangest true stories in human history. Watch as these tantalising tales come to life through dynamic recreation, compelling graphics and arresting archival. From Boston's Great Molasses Flood to a man who survived being struck by lightning seven times, these seemingly-fictitious stories all actually happened. It's a bizarro barrage of people, places and events that proves just how weird our world can be."

Who is Dan Aykroyd? Dan Aykroyd is an actor and comedian best know for creating and starring in the "Ghostbusters" films. He was one of the founding members of "Saturday Night Live" from which he span off into "The Blues Brothers" alongside John Belushi and also starred in hit comedies such as "Trading Places," "The Great Outdoors" and "Spies Like Us."

