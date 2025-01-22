How to watch ‘What Are UFOs?’ online from anywhere – stream new Nova PBS documentary

Humans may have been curious about unexplained objects in the sky for millennia but new documentary "What Are UFOs?" on PBS tries to bring the uninitiated up to speed after interest was ignited by highly publicized sightings of unidentified objects by Navy pilots and leaks of a secret Pentagon UFO program.

‘What are UFOs?' release date, TV Channel, start time and free streaming options “What Are UFOs?" will premieres on PBS and be available on the PBS App on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET. / 8 p.m. CT.

For years – certainly since the clumsy official press release/backtrack after the Roswell Incident in 1947 – there have been major doubts about whether the government has been telling us the truth about UFOs. Or, as they are now more generally known, UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon).

Claims that sightings are merely weather balloons, optical illusions or drones are less easily swallowed today, particularly after these recent leaks and revelations from credible whistleblowers. Consequently, many experts believe that non-human technology far in advance of our own is responsible for many of the encounters.

For this one hour doc on the award-winning PBS science-series Nova, Navy pilots who witnessed the so-called "Gimbal" and "Tic Tac" UFO incidents explain what they saw while astrophysicists and engineers use new technologies to investigate the strangest objects in our skies and give their considered verdict.

Read our guide below for how to watch “What Are UFOs?” online now, live and on-demand through PBS.org.

How to watch ‘What are UFOs?' online for FREE in the U.S.

"What are UFOs?" premieres on PBS on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT. It will also be available to stream on the PBS App.

Don’t have cable? Stream your local PBS channel through the PBS website and app. It’s free, with no fee required. "What Are UFOs?" will also be made available on-demand after its linear TV debut.

However, should you want full, extended access to PBS, consider signing up to PBS Passport. That provides access to PBS Masterpiece programming, a rotating selection of Ken Burns’ documentaries, and much more, with a suggested donation of around $5 a month or $60 a year – depending on your local station.

The film will also be available to stream on the Nova YouTube channel.

Not in the U.S. when "What are UFOs?" airs on PBS?

How to watch ‘What are UFOs?' on PBS from anywhere with a VPN

Watch 'What are UFOs?' around the world

How to watch ‘What are UFOs?' online in Canada

In Canada, "What are UFOs?" will be available when it premieres on PBS on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET./ 8 p.m. CT. on PBS Passport.

For extended access to PBS content, consider getting PBS Passport. That’ll provide access to a range of the network’s channels, like PBS Life and PBS Masterpiece. Membership costs a suggested donation of CA$5 per month, although prices will alter depending on your local station.

Some Nova documentaries are available to stream globally via the Nova YouTube channel, but it's not yet clear if "What are UFOs?" will be available in the Canada or just the U.S. at first.

Currently away from home?

Can I watch ‘What are UFOs?' online in the U.K?

There is no release date for "What are UFOs?" in the U.K. but will most probably appear on PBS America at some point after it premieres in the U.S.

PBS America is available in the U.K. on Freeview 84, Freesat 155, Virgin Media 187, Sky 174, Samsung TV Plus and on-demand with Freeview Play Amazon UK and Amazon Fire TV app.

Some Nova documentaries are available to stream globally via the Nova YouTube channel, but it's not yet clear if "What are UFOs?" will be available in the U.K. or just the U.S. at first.

However, if you're an American citizen away from the U.S. right now, a VPN will allow you to stream ""What are UFOs?" online through the PBS website just as you would back home.

How to watch ‘What are UFOs?' in Australia

As with Canada, "What are UFOs?" will be available via PBS Passport in Australia from Wednesday, January 22 at 9 p.m. ET, which is 1 p.m. AEDT on Thursday.

Out of the country?

'What are UFOs?' - Contributors

Ryan Graves - former Lt. US Navy and F/A-18F pilot - "Gimbal" eye-witness

Alex Dietrich - US Naval Officer and F/A-18F pilot - "Tic Tac" eye-witness

Alejandro Rojas - UFO journalist from Enigma Labs

Jacob Haqq-Misra - Astrobiologist (Blue Marble Space Institute)

Michael Wong - Planetary scientist (Carnegie Institute for Science)

Hakeem Oluysei - Astrophysicist (George Mason University)

Mick West - UAP/UFO investigator

Shelley Wright - Prof. of astronomy and astrophysics (University of California, San Diego)

Matt Mountain - Member of the Association of Universities for Research and Astronomy

Joshua Semeter - Member of Boston University's College of Engineering

Sean Kirkpatrick - Former Director of the Pentagon office dedicated to decoding UAPs

'What are UFOs?' - Official trailer

NOVA l PBS What Are UFOs? - Preview - YouTube Watch On

"What are UFOs?" FAQ

Do UFOs and aliens exist? As FBI Special Agent Dana Scully chose to put it in "X-Files": "The truth is out there."

What has "What are UFOs?" producer, director and writer Terri Randall said about the documentary? “We are living in an age of conspiracy, and we need facts now more than ever... This film is able to address some of the viewer's most urgent questions about UFOs from a scientific perspective. There is so much taboo and confusion surrounding the topic, and while there is still so much we don’t know, science can help us say, ‘This might not be as scary as we think.’”

