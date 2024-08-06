How to watch 'Titanic in Colour' online: stream documentary series from anywhere

Despite more than 500 books on the subject, plus a billion dollar-grossing James Cameron film, the public preoccupation with the "unsinkable" ocean liner that did, in fact, sink in the North Atlantic on her maiden voyage in 1912 shows no signs of abating. Two-part British documentary "Titanic in Colour" aims to explore maritime's greatest mystery. In color.

Here's how to watch "Titanic in Colour" online, from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Watch 'Titanic in Colour' online: Date, Time, TV channel U.K. date and time: "Titanic in Colour" premiered on Sunday, August 4 and both episodes are available now stream now on Channel 4.

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

There is some sleight of hand at work here with a lot of the interior footage being from the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic, but still enough top drawer TV documentary-making to make the whole package worth watching.

There are plenty of gems: for example, did you know that the White Star Line spent two hours talking about the type of carpets to have onboard and just 15 minutes on the lifeboats?

The real worth of "Titanic in Colour", however, lies in the attempts to place the doomed vessel within its fascinating socio-economic and political context, as Britain passed from the Victorian to the Edwardian age just before World War One.

There are also echoes of Irish independence surrounding the Belfast-built craft and concerns of growing anti-imperial sentiment. The Titanic was always more than just an ocean-going liner and perhaps that is why she will never be forgotten.

Here's where to watch "Titanic in Colour" online and from wherever you are.

Watch "Titanic in Colour" free online in the U.K.

Viewers in the U.K. can watch "Titanic in Colour" for free on Channel 4's streaming service right now (with a valid TV licence, of course).

Traveling abroad? Don't panic, you can unblock you usual Channel 4 account and watch "Titanic in Colour" online from anywhere with NordVPN.

Watch "Titanic in Colour" from abroad

Can I watch 'Titanic in Colour' in the U.S.?

As yet, there are no plans to show the "Titanic in Colour" two-part documentary in the U.S..

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation, you can catch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN to access your usual Channel 4 stream.

How to watch 'Titanic in Colour' in the U.K.

In the U.K., "Titanic in Colour" is available to stream on Channel 4.

If you're temporarily outside of the U.K., don't panic, you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services.

Can I watch 'Titanic in Colour' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are no plans for Canada to pick up "Titanic in Colour".

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North at work or on vacation, you can catch the show by using a VPN to access your Channel 4 account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Titanic in Colour' in Australia

"Titanic in Colour" will be available to watch for free on SBS on demand from Sunday, August 5, in Australia.

However, if you are a Brit at work or on vacation Down Under and don't want to wait that long, you can catch the show now by using a VPN, choosing U.K. from the list and logging into your usual Channel 4 account.

'Titanic in Colour' Episode Guide

Episode 1: The stories of excited passengers and the Titanic's luxurious interior are revealed in glorious colour as the brand-new vessel sails into the North Atlantic.

Episode 2: The ship's final 24 hours are vividly retold in colour. Survivors' dramatic tales are brought to life as the Titanic's legacy is examined.

"Titanic in Colour" FAQ

How many people died on the Titanic? There is some debate about this. The ship was carrying approximately 2,200 passengers and crew members and just over 1,500 people died when the ship sank. The U.S. committee investigating the sinking put the exact figure at 1,517. The official British total is 1,503.