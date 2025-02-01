How to watch 'The Newsreader' season 3 online — stream hit Aussie drama from anywhere

The hit Australian drama series returns for a third, and final, season, and despite Helen (Anna Torv) and Dale (Same Reid) now being at the absolute top of their game, there’s still plenty of drama to contend with. Here’s how to watch “The Newsreader” season 3 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Newsreader' season 3 streaming details, release date, TV channel Season 3 of "The Newsreader" premieres on ABC on Sunday, February 2 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia.

• FREE STREAM — ABC iView (AUS)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the staff of a 1980s Australian newsroom, following the fortunes of Helen and Dale as they rise through the journalistic ranks and grow ever closer in their relationship. Season 3 finds the former lovers thriving separately, with Dale a beloved household newsreader, award nominated and number one in the daily rankings. Helen, meanwhile, is on the cusp of being the first woman to front and produce her own current affairs show. But with the increased stardom of both journalists, the network sees an opportunity – pit them against one another in a ratings showdown.

“The Newsreader” has been a smash hit in both hemispheres, with viewers and critics in both Australia and the U.K. raving about the show. Down Under, the drama was ABC’s most watched show in its debut year, while in Blighty, it became BBC Two’s most watched Sunday night drama in over four years. If you’re not one of the millions already awaiting season 3, now’s the time to catch up.

Ready to bid farewell to this gripping drama? Read on to find out how to watch "The Newsreader” season 3 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'The Newsreader' season 3 for free in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Newsreader" season 3 premieres on ABC in Australia on Sunday, February 2 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT. Episodes can also be streamed live and on catch up for FREE on ABC iView. Abroad? You don't have to miss it if you a Aussie abroad because you can unblock iView with a VPN.

How to watch 'The Newsreader' season 3 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Newsreader" should be available to Aussies no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market, and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ABC iView and watch "The Newsreader" just as you would at home.

Watch "The Newsreader" around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Newsreader' season 3 in the U.K.?

The first two seasons of "The Newsreader" aired on BBC Two and can be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.. There's no confirmed release date for the third season just yet, but we it does arrive, that's where you'll find it. You don't have to miss it if you an Aussie in the U.K. either because you can unblock iView with a VPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Newsreader' season 3 in the U.S.?

After a number of streaming homes in the U.S., 'The Newsreader' is currently available on Sundance Now and AMC+.

Season 1 arrived on the streamer in late 2024, with season 2 due to arrive soon. There's no word on the third season yet, but we'd expect it to stream alongside the previous instalments sometime soon.

If you're an Aussie abroad in the U.S., you can still watch the new season by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing Australia from the list and heading to iView to watch as normal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Newsroom' season 3 in Canada?

AMC+ is also likely to be the Canadian home for "The Newsreader" season 3, with the first two seasons releasing on the same schedule as the U.S..

That said, you are an Aussie in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show as normal by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock ABC iView.

All you need to know about 'The Newsreader' season 3

'The Newsreader' season 3 trailer

Official Trailer | The Newsreader: Season 3 | ABC iview - YouTube Watch On

"The Newsreader" premieres in Australia on Sunday, February 2. Release dates in other territories are TBC.

'The Newsreader' season 3 episode schedule

Episode 1: Sunday, February 2

Sunday, February 2 Episode 2: Sunday, February 9

Sunday, February 9 Episode 3: Sunday, February 16

Sunday, February 16 Episode 4: Sunday, February 23

Sunday, February 23 Episode 5: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Episode 6: Sunday, March 9

Who is in 'The Newsreader' season 3 cast?

Anna Torv as Helen Norville

Sam Reid as Dale Jennings

Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters

William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham

Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters

Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim

Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb

What can viewers expect from 'The Newsreader' season 3? The official synopsis from ABC reads: "After achieving their dreams, Dale reigns as 'King of News' and Helen's fearless reporting earns her acclaim. But when a cynical network move pits the former lovers against each other, their bond will be tested like never before."

