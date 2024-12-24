How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials' 2024 online from anywhere

If nothing else, the festive period is a time for delicious baked goods. Luckily, "The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials” are here. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, along with hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, are joined by celebrities for some seasonal competition on Christmas Eve and in the New Year.

Read on for how to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2024 from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

'The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials' 2024, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials" will air on Tuesday, December 24 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT) and on Friday, January 3 at 7.40 p.m. GMT (2.40 p.m. ET/11.40 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Netflix (previous episodes)

• Australia — Foxtel Now (previous episodes)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

On Christmas Eve, famous soap stars will fight back against soggy bottoms and enter into the famous tent. There will be a seasonal yule log and a sprinkle of drama with a festive soap scene made of biscuits on the agenda. In a New Year special, top Scots from previous seasons return to celebrate Hogmanay. There are black buns for the signature challenge as well as a booze-infused Cranachan showstopper.

Along with the baking and banter, there are going to be musical performances. Ex-celebrity baker Paloma Faith will perform in the Christmas episode. We keep the party going with a performance from Schuggie & The Big Moose Ceilidh Band for the New Year show.

Don't be crusty and miss out this Christmas. Read on for where to watch "The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials" 2024 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 free online

In the U.K., "The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials" 2024 will start on Tuesday, December 24 on Channel 4 with a New Year special on Friday, January 3. All episodes will be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4, as they air and on-demand.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss "Bake Off Christmas Specials" 2024? Don't worry — you can still access Channel 4 with the help of a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2024, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials" 2024 online.

Can I watch 'The Great British Baking Show Holiday Specials' 2024 in the U.S.?

"The Great British Bake Off" is "The Great British Baking Show" in America – same show, slightly different name. The show streams on Netflix for U.S. viewers.

Last year's "Holiday Specials" have only just dropped on the platform, so you might be waiting a bit for the year's. However, there is plenty for budding bakers to catch up on as previous seasons are also available to binge there.

But don't panic, if you're in the States for work or on vacation and prefer the show with its proper name – and don't want to wait for the specials – you can watch "Bake Off" via your usual domestic streaming services using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Baking Show Holiday Specials' 2024 in Canada?

"The Great British Baking Show" season 15 is set to arrive early next year on CBC Gem in Canada. While there are plenty of past episodes, sadly the the festive specials do not seem to be available.

In the meantime, if you are a Brit on holiday in Canada and your Christmas won't be complete without the "Bake Off" specials, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials' 2024 in Australia?

"The Great British Bake Off" 2024 will be available to stream on Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia, landing in the early part of 2025, with previous episodes ready to watch now.

That's just the regular series, though, and sadly we don't have a confirmed date for if or when the festive episodes will arrive.

However, if you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a streaming VPN such as NordVPN.

"GBBO Christmas Specials" soap stars cast 2024

Chris Bisson ("Emmerdale")

Natalie Cassidy ("Eastenders")

Dean Gaffney ("Eastenders")

Shobna Gulati ("Coronation Street")

Sheree Murphy ("Emmerdale", "Hollyoaks", Neighbours")

"GBBO Christmas Specials" Happy Hogmanay cast 2024

Lea Harris (season 1)

Norman Calder (season 5)

Peter Sawkins (season 11)

Kevin Flynn (season 13)

Nicky Laceby (season 14)

'The Great British Bake Off' Christmas Specials FAQ

Where is "The Great British Bake Off" filmed? The "Great British Bake Off Christmas Specials" 2024, like the 15th season of the show was filmed in the grounds of the Welford Park Estate in Berkshire, England. Die-hard "Bake Off" fans can stay in a cottage in the grounds of the estate from £150 per night.

Who won 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024? Spoiler alert for "GBBO" 2024: Here we reveal the season 15 winner After 10 weeks of baking battles, Georgie, Christiaan and Dylan made it to the final which saw the contestants tasked with baking scones, creating a classic afternoon tea and a showstopping hanging celebration cake. The end of a tense episode saw Paul and Prue crown Georgie the winner of "Bake Off" 2024, with Prue stating: "Georgie did what she does best - classic British baking beautifully done, and won it and quite right too."

