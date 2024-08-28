How to watch 'The Assembly Australia' online from anywhere now

The premise of "The Assembly Australia" is genius. Celebrities, politicians and sport stars used to whatever passes for insightful questioning from the media these days ("How happy are you with your brilliant new film?"/ "Can you walk us through your new position on taxation?") face an audience of interrogators who ask the questions other journalists avoid.

"The Assembly Australia" is available to stream on ABCiView right now.

Whereas some well-meaning TV shows seem to focus on helping the autistic participants behave in a less autistic or more neurotypical way, "The Assembly Australia" gives the student journalists the space to develop their own style. One question to Sam Neill, for example, "What is the best lesson you learned from your parents?" leaves him temporarily lost for words and emotional.

As the subjects are warned early on "No subjects are out of bounds, no questions are off the table and anything can happen." It's glorious TV. Questions like, "What are the last sounds you want to hear in life?" and "What is the moment that you look back in your career and think 'How did I get away with that?'"

If you're a fan of the U.K. version of "The Assembly," this is now to be missed.

Watch 'The Assembly Australia' free online in Australia

All seven episodes of "The Assembly Australia" are available to stream now on ABC iView.

If you are an Aussie abroad for work or on vacation you can also catch the show by using a VPN.

"The Assembly Australia" should be available to Aussies no matter where they are using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

NordVPN is highly rated for unblocking streaming services.

Can I watch 'The Assembly Australia' in the U.S.?

There are no plans to air "The Assembly Australia" in the U.S. right now but if you are an Aussie in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, choosing Australia from the list and selecting ABC iView.

'The Assembly Australia' episode guide

Episode 1 - Sam Neill

Leigh Sales mentors a collective of Autistic journalism students on The Assembly, as they interview Australia's biggest names starting with renowned actor Sam Neill.

Episode 2 - Hamish Blake

The students interview comedian Hamish Blake, with hilarious and heart-warming results.

Episode 3 - Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces the questions as they cut through the spin.

Episode 4 - Delta Goodrem

This week The Assembly sees the students interview Australian music royalty, Delta Goodrem.

Episode 5 - Adam Goodes

Australian sporting legend Adam Goodes is next up, with surprising results.

Episode 6 - Amanda Keller

Legendary Aussie broadcaster Amanda Keller gets a taste of her own medicine.

Episode 7 - Becoming The Assembly

In this special "behind the scenes" episode, Leigh Sales meets up with five of the students to reflect on their time learning journalism and interviewing celebrated Australians

