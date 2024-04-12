Canada's highest-rated drama of 2023 and one of its best television exports in recent years, "Sullivan's Crossing" is back for a second run in 2024. We have all the details you need to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Sullivan's Crossing' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info Date and time: Episodes of "Sullivan's Crossing" season 2 air on Sundays from April 14. The premiere is at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with subsequent episodes at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

• Canada — CTV (FREE)

• Aus — Stan

When we met neurosurgeon Dr. Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) at the start of season 1, she had returned to her Nova Scotian hometown — the titular Sullivan's Crossing — for sanctuary from professional improprieties in her new home of Boston.

A comforting plan in theory, but it also meant confronting ghosts from her past. None more so fraught than with her own father, Sully (Scott Patterson). And then there's her blossoming relationship with the handsome lawyer Cal (Chad Michael Murray) to negotiate, too.

Attempting to head back to Boston, season 1's climactic finale left Maggie with a double-threat of news that has kept her from leaving the Crossing for good. Between her unexpected pregnancy and father's stroke, it's looking there's plenty of juicy plotlines to enjoy over the course of season 2's ten episodes.

To see what direction Maggie takes at this life crossroads, keep reading and discover how to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season 2 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 2 in Canada for free

Canadians can watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season 2 on CTV.

The premiere date is Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The subsequent nine episodes go out on following Sundays at the earlier time of 8 p.m. ET/PT.

New episodes will be available to stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription...

How to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' S2 from anywhere

Away from home and blocked from watching "Sullivan's Crossing" on your usual streaming service?

Can I watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 2 in the U.S.?

The CW showed season 1 of "Sullivan's Crossing", but it hit U.S. screens much later than it did north of the border. The season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced, but you can probably expect it to air some time later in 2024.

The CW is a local network and can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

However, you can also watch all new and old episodes for FREE without cable via The CW website, and also its app that is available on most major streaming devices including smartphones, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Can I watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' in the U.K.?

Season 1 of "Sullivan's Crossing" never aired in the U.K., and there's no sign of it landing any time soon.

North American citizens vacationing in the U.K. can subscribe to a VPN to watch "Sullivan's Crossing" season 2 online on your domestic streaming service.

Where to watch 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 2 in Australia

In Australia, streaming service Stan is the place to find "Sullivan's Crossing". Season 2 episodes will land there weekly from Monday, April 15.

Stan plans start from only $12/month, but there's also a 30-day free trial available if you haven't used it before.

'Sullivan's Crossing' season 2 episode guide

"Guilt Trip" – Sunday, Apr. 14

– Sunday, Apr. 14 "A Storm is Brewing" – Sunday, Apr. 21

– Sunday, Apr. 21 TBC – Sunday, Apr. 28

– Sunday, Apr. 28 TBC – Sunday, May 5

– Sunday, May 5 TBC – Sunday, May 12

– Sunday, May 12 TBC – Sunday, May 19

– Sunday, May 19 TBC – Sunday, May 26

– Sunday, May 26 TBC – Sunday, June 2

– Sunday, June 2 TBC – Sunday, June 9

– Sunday, June 9 TBC – Sunday, June 16

'Sullivan's Crossing' season 2 cast

Morgan Kohan as Dr. Maggie Sullivan

Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

Scott Patterson as Harry “Sully” Sullivan

Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

Lindura as Sydney Shandon

Dakota Taylor as Rafe

Lauren Hammersley as Connie Boyle

Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster

Reid Price as Rob Shandon

Peter Outerbridge as Walter Lancaster

Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews

Michelle Nolden as Alysa Mackenzie

Cindy Sampson as Jane

Meghan Ory as Sedona