How to watch 'Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes' online — stream from anywhere

Forty years ago Richard Ramirez, the sadistic "Night Stalker" serial killer who claimed to be driven by Satan, had California in a state of widespread panic and would be nothing more than a bad memory but for the fascination his case continues to hold today. There has been a film and many books and documentaries before but only "Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes" has clips from 25 hours of conversations recorded with the killer after he was sentenced to death.

'Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes' streaming details The "Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes" two episode docuseries premiered exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, December 10 in the U.S.

As with Ted Bundy, and as unpalatable as it may be, Ramirez has a guaranteed place in popular culture on account of his looks. As with John Wayne Gacy (aka the "Killer Clown"), his nickname demands attention. As with the "Zodiac Killer" there is a sense of justice denied with the former unidentified while Ramirez defied execution by dying in prison of natural causes.

All these factors detract from the material facts of the case: between April 1984 and August 1985, the "Night Stalker" murdered at least 13 people, was convicted of five more attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and 14 burglaries in the Greater Los Angeles and later the San Francisco Bay Area. His modus operandi was rarely the same and the motives never clear.

In an attempt to provide some answers this two-episode docuseries includes interviews with family, friends, and his wife – a former teen magazine editor. Women who knew Ramirez from former friends, victims’ families and his own niece also share their experiences but it is the voice of the killer himself that provides the defining chill factor.

How to watch 'Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes' in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes" in the U.S. It premiered exclusively on Peacock at on Tuesday, December 10 in the U.S. and it currently streaming on the platform.

'Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes' streams by country

'Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes' episode schedule

EPISODE 1 - Tuesday, December 10

- Tuesday, December 10 EPISODE 2 - Tuesday, December 10

Official 'Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes' trailer

What was happened when Richard Ramirez was sentenced to death? Richard Ramirez was convicted of all forty-three charges: thirteen counts of murder, five attempted murders, eleven sexual assaults and fourteen burglaries and sentenced to be executed in a gas chamber. He told reporters afterwards, "Big deal. Death always went with the territory. See you in Disneyland."

What actually killed Richard Ramirez? And when? Weakened by "chronic substance abuse and chronic hepatitis C viral infection," Ramirez eventually died of complications secondary to B-cell lymphoma on June 7, 2013.

