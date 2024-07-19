How to watch 'Animal Control' online for free and from anywhere

"Animal Control" – a workplace sitcom with occasional raccoons – has already aired in the U.S. where it was enough of a success to encourage Channel 4 to bring it over to the U.K. from Sunday, July 21. Read on for how to watch "Animal Control" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

Frank is the nominal smart ass (although not quite as smart as he thinks he is) while his partner Fred "Shred" Taylor (played by Michael Rowland) is a former pro-snowboarder who could not be any different; cue hilarity here and with the other members of the team and then bring in animals as various as a pythons, peacocks, alpacas and a mountain lion. Oh, and a kangaroo.

There's nice-but-ineffectual boss Emily (Vella Lovell), put-upon family man, Amit (Ravi Patel), stressed office manager Dolores (Kelli Ogmundson); rival precinct head honcho Templeton (Gerry Dee); and Dr. Summers (Alvina August) aka "Hot Vet." The animals cause problems that assorted hapless humans have difficulty solving.

Season one was a smash hit. Season two is already out in the U.S. and season three is on the way. In the meantime, read on for where to watch "Animal Control" online and from wherever you are.

Watch 'Animal Control' free online

In the U.K., "Animal Control" will premiere on E4 from Sunday, July 21 at 8:30 p.m. BST and will then be available to stream for free on Channel 4. Expect season 2 to hit the U.K. soon.

In Canada, the first two seasons are available free on CBC Gem.

If you are a Brit/Canadian abroad and don't want to know what the fuss is all about, don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'Animal Control' from abroad

How to watch 'Animal Control' from abroad

If you are abroad and want to watch "Animal Control", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "Animal Control".

Where to watch 'Animal Control' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Season one of "Animal Control" came out last year on Fox and both the first two seasons are now streaming on Hulu and Disney in the U.S.

Abroad or on vacation? You can watch your usual streaming services – whether it be Hulu in the U.S. or Channel 4 in the U.K. – using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Animal Control' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Joy of joys, the first two seasons of "Animal Control" are available to stream for free on CBC Gem in the Great White North.

If you are abroad for work or on vacation (or want to watch the show on a familiar channel) you can still catch the comedy by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Animal Control' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Good news: the first two seasons of "Animal Control" are available to stream in Oz – this time on Binge (7-day free trial) and so there's no excuse not to be up-to-date with Joel McHale and the gang.

Remember: if you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the hit comedy for free on Channel 4 in the U.K. by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Animal Control' full episode guide

Episode 1: Weasel and Ostriches - Shred encounters a wild weasel in an attic. Frank slips his Slim Jim in Shred’s back pocket as they approach a dozen ostriches.

Episode 2: Rabbits and Pythons - A tech geek tells Frank his rabbits got into his special chocolate bars. Frank and Shred find a python wrapped around a man’s neck.

Episode 3: Cougars and Kangaroos - Animal Control dispatch radios with a cougar sighting. Amit squares off with a kangaroo.

Episode 4: Dogs and Bears and Minks - Animal Control receives a 9-1-1 call on a bear in a hot tub. Frank questions his night with Dolores.

Episode 5: Cows and Raccoon - Frank and Shred respond to a call of a distressed cow at a fraternity house. Patel learns a wholesome detail about Victoria’s personal life.

Episode 6: Skunks and Llamas - Emily and Victoria assist Dr. Summers with an alpaca birth. Frank and Patel visit Frank’s dad Jimmy.

Episode 7: Peacocks and Pumas - Frank and Victoria stakeout a squawking peacock. Emily and Patel attend to Shred.

Episode 8: Hellhounds and Sturgeons - Victoria and Patel encounter Fish and Game officers while on a call. Animal Control dispatch radios with a report of an aggressive attack dog on the loose.

Episode 9: Dogs and Geese - Animal Control dispatch radios with a goose on the loose. The precinct hosts an adoption day.

Episode 10: Pigs and Minks - The team welcomes back Patel even though he is still on suspension. Shred and Victoria are called into the principal's office on a school visit. Rick heads back into the field with Frank.

Episode 11: Birds and Foxes - Frank battles with the idea of getting older when Templeton benches him on the basketball team. Rick asks Emily out on a date, just as Shred realizes he might have a thing for her.

Episode 12: Unicorns and Mountain Lions - When the precinct’s beloved mountain lion C-38 dies, Frank takes it especially hard. Shred tries to break up with Camilla before he ruins his chances with Emily.

Animal Control FAQs

Who is in the cast of "Animal Control"? Emily Price - Played by Vella Lovell

Frank Shaw - Joel McHale

Fred ‘Shred’ Taylor - Michael Rowland

Amit Patel - Ravi Patel

Victoria Sands - Grace Palmer

AM Dispatch - Amy Goodmurphy

Templeton Dudge - Gerry Dee

Dr Summers - Alvina August

Dolores Stubb - Kelli Ogmundson

Rick Doyle - Kevin Bigley

Camila - María Gabriela de Faría

Bettany – Krystal Smith

Roman Par - Ken Jeong

Principal Smith-Wood - Rachel Dratch