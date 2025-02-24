Just in time for the F1 and footy seasons, Kayo Sports is set for another price increase

Less than 12 months after its last uptick, Kayo Sports has once again, increased the price of its premium tier.

Disclosed in emails sent out to subscribers, Kayo is rebranding its Kayo Basic tier to Kayo Premium, which is much more representative of the plan's inclusions and newly minted price tag.

Come March 4, 2025, the plan will increase to AU$40p/m — an AU$5p/m uptick — for all existing and new subscribers. The new price hike comes into effect days before the AFL season kicks off on March 6. However, lucky rugby fans will be able to watch the NRL season start this weekend in Las Vegas without copping the extra fee.

The price hike does not extend to Kayo One subscribers, with the pricing set to remain the same at AU$25p/m. However, the plan has also been rebranded, now named Kayo Standard.

Alongside the new price changes, Kayo has announced that it will be limiting its access in rural and remote areas on March 3, with existing customers' subscriptions automatically cancelled on this date. The streamer has said that Kayo customers impacted by this change will be contacted in advance and offered a Foxtel subscription at a comparative rate.

How to save on streaming live sporting events

This news follows Kayo's integration with its sister site late last year, with select sports now streaming on Binge. While more popular events are available on Binge, Kayo offers users a wider range of games, including access to the entire upcoming NRL and AFL seasons, F1 Racing and more.

Kayo's Premium plan has gone up by a whopping AU$10 since January 2024, making it the most expensive streaming plan to date. Close behind is Stan Sport, which is an AU$15 add-on to any subscription, costing up to AU$37p/m for premium users.

If subscribers are looking to save on costs and aren't interested in watching everything that Kayo offers, it could be worth switching to Binge's Basic plan. At just AU$10p/m, users can access Binge's content catalogue with ad-supported viewing, and select on-demand sporting events and live channels.

If that's not up your alley, Disney Plus has also announced an upcoming integration with ESPN, with live and on-demand content coming to the streamer sometime this year. Disney subscribers were also greeted with an impending hike, effective in late March, with the upcoming ESPN hub a likely contributor to the increased price.