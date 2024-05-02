How to stream the Premier League on IPTV

The biggest league in world soccer, EPL broadcast rights have been sold to pretty much every corner of the planet. And to coincide with the exploding trend of watching content online rather than through an aerial or cable, there are Internet Protocol television (IPTV) platforms the world over that show Premier League streams.

The ability to stream Premier League on IPTV gives a greater amount of freedom to the regular football fan. Instead of being tied to your television set, you can now watch from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet or laptop. And it means that, in the U.S. for example, you can see some of the world's best players without being tethered to an extortionate cable plan.

That's all well and good, but the problems arise when you try to watch Premier League streams you pay for when you're away from your home country. Rights restrictions mean that access to your IPTV service will be blocked. And that's where the best VPN services become the player of the match.

How to watch the Premier League on IPTV with a VPN

Using a virtual private network (VPN) to watch Premier League games is extremely easy.

The first thing you need to do is select your provider – NordVPN tops our list of today's best streaming VPNs:

Advanced security smarts like Double VPN and Onion Over mean you can be confident that your internet use remains private when you have NordVPN connected. Connection speeds are ridiculously rapid, it's the best around for unblocking geo-restricted content, and boasts more than 6,000 servers in over 110+ countries. Pricing is very reasonable, too. Try NordVPN risk-free with its 30-day guarantee

Once you've subscribed, download the VPN's app or client to the device you plan to watch on. All VPNs have desktop clients and smartphone/tablet apps for iOS and Android, while most top providers also have dedicated apps for streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku, Smart TVs and games consoles.

Then select a server – if you're overseas, one located back in the country of your domestic IPTV provider showing the EPL – and hit 'Connect'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's it! Head to your IPTV site or app and start streaming the soccer...

What is IPTV?

Even if IPTV – or Internet Protocol television – is a new term for you, you'll likely be familiar with many of its platforms.

In short, IPTV refers to any content that you watch through the internet rather than through traditional means like TV antennas, satellite or cable. So the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu are all examples that leap immediately to mind.

In addition to movies and TV shows, live sport has also found a home on IPTV platforms around the globe. And Premier League soccer from the U.K. is no exception.

In the U.S., there's a wide variety of IPTV choices for watching EPL action. NBC has the linear broadcast rights, which means that a selection of games each week are streamed through its dedicated Peacock streaming service. But because NBC networks are also included with cord-cutting OTT services like Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, the IPTV market is as strong and competitive as the Premier League itself.

Other official IPTV options for watching Premier League streams around the world include:

U.K. – Sky Go / Now Sports / Discovery+ w/ TNT Sports

– Sky Go / Now Sports / Discovery+ w/ TNT Sports Canada – Fubo

– Fubo Mexico – Paramount+

– Paramount+ Australia – Optus Sport

– Optus Sport New Zealand – Sky Go / Sky Sport Now

– Sky Go / Sky Sport Now Spain – DAZN

– DAZN Sweden – Viaplay

Of course, there are countless illegitimate IPTV sites on the world wide web, too. Running roughshod over broadcasting rights and licensing, they show free soccer live streams of pretty much every game going.

But make no mistake, this activity is illegal. So it's no wonder that a man in the U.K. was jailed earlier this year for abusing IPTV technology, with further reports since of fines being dished out to others who have broken these laws.

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Why should you use a VPN with IPTV to stream the Premier League?

VPNs allow you to simulate your IP address to other parts of the world. That means that they can help you watch EPL streams from your IPTV service, even when abroad where they would ordinarily be geo-blocked.

So imagine that you're an Optus Sport subscriber Down Under. The sports-dedicated streamer carries every single of the EPL's 380 games. But if you're traveling outside of Australia and try to stream the soccer on the Optus Sport app or through its website, you'll soon discover that coverage is blocked.

If you have a good streaming VPN like NordVPN, you'll be able to connect a server in Australia and kid your streaming device and Optus into thinking you're back Down Under – allowing you to watch Premier League streams as if you were back at home.

Other benefits of using a VPN

There are many handy uses of a VPN outside of spoofing your IP address.

First and foremost, in a world where it feels like our every online move is being tracked and monitored, virtual private networks provide a layer of privacy. By encrypting all of your internet activity, there is no way that prying eyes from your internet service provider (ISP), employer, school or even your government can spy on what you're doing online. And some providers go the extra mile to offer obfuscation; technology that hides the fact that you're even using a VPN in the first place.

Many top VPNs these days include integrated internet security tools with their plans. Take NordVPN by way of example: signing up for its Plus or Ultimate plan gets you access to malware protection, tracker and ad blockers, and a data breach scanner. So having it turned on when surfing the web instantly gives you an extra layer of protection.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. The software can help you access apps that are specifically blocked in certain institutions or countries, can bypass ISP connection throttling, and save you money when you book your holiday. Check out our top 20 VPN uses to discover more.

(Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty)

Streaming the Premier League with a VPN: FAQs

Can I watch Premier League with a VPN? Using a VPN will help you stay safer when you stream Premier League soccer online, as well as enabling you to watch overseas streams. Top VPNs like NordVPN have a fantastic track record at unblocking most Premier League IPTVs out there, including Peacock, Sky Go and Optus Sport.

How do I stream Premier League football with VPN? It's really easy to stream soccer with a VPN: 1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is our favorite. 2. Choose the best server location. So if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S.-based server from the list. 3. Watch the game! Head to relevant streaming service and watch your domestic EPL stream as if you were back at home.

Is it illegal to stream Premier League with a VPN? The first thing to say is that, but for in a few countries like Belarus, Iraq, Turkmenistan and North Korea, using a VPN is perfectly legal. However, there are a couple of caveats to that fact. Firstly, if you use a VPN to violate the terms and conditions of an IPTV provider, you may risk having your account terminated. Netflix specifically prohibits the use of VPNs, for example. And any illegal activity that you carry out while using a VPN is still illegal – you aren't suddenly immune from the law by having your virtual private network turned on. So if you watch an illegal Premier League stream, you are still at risk of punishment. If you're particularly worried about where you can and can't use a VPN, then we recommend taking a look at our dedicated guide: Are VPNs legal?

Is it risky to watch illegal Premier league streams on IPTV? Watching Premier League streams – or, indeed, any other content – through an IPTV carries risk if it is not through a legitimate streaming service. "Illegal streams let criminals in" is the tagline of the website BeStreamWise, which seeks to help streamers understand the risks and learn the facts about watching content online. Accessing illegal streams through IPTV sites increases your vulnerability to malware and other malicious online attacks like Adware, Ransomware and Trojans. It estimates that 90% of illegal streaming sites are classified as risky and says 2.7 million devices have been infected with viruses through dodgy IPTV sites.

A final note

Tom's Guide doesn't encourage, condone, or endorse the illegitimate streaming of copyrighted materials or illegal streaming through IPTVs. Anybody who uses such sites does so at their own risk.