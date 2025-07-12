How to watch Wimbledon women's final on BBC iPlayer (it's FREE)

You can watch the Wimbledon 2025 women’s final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova live on BBC iPlayer, streaming for free on Saturday, July 12. Catch all the action from the All England Club as two first-time Wimbledon finalists face off. Swiatek, however, already has five grand slam titles to her name, whereas Anisimova has never experienced anything remotely like this before.

The British platform will show every rally, winner and unforced error live from Centre Court. But how can you watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer from anywhere? Can you get the free stream in Canada and the U.S. too? And what phones is BBC iPlayer available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Wimbledon women's final on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Wimbledon women's final on BBC iPlayer

Tennis fans in the U.K. can watch the Wimbledon women's final live for FREE on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

To watch BBC iPlayer: Visit the BBC iPlayer website or download the app (iOS/Android).

New to BBC iPlayer? Register for a free account using a valid U.K. postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Outside the U.K.? Use NordVPN to appear as if you're back at home. More details below.

How to watch Wimbledon women's final on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

Although BBC iPlayer is only available to British residents, those who are from the U.K. but visiting the likes of the U.S. and Canada can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for tennis fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch the Wimbledon women's final on BBC iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Wimbledon stream on BBC iPlayer, choose 'U.K.' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the Wimbledon women's final for free.

How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

What does BBC's coverage of Wimbledon include? Pundits? Highlight packages?

BBC iPlayer is live streaming the Swiatek vs Anisimova match, with Clare Balding anchoring the coverage.

Joining the host will be a selection of tennis legends, such as Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, Marion Bartoli, Kim Clijsters, Annabel Croft, Laura Robson or Naomi Broady.

Daily highlights show "Today at Wimbledon" will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 8 p.m. BST, should you miss any of the action.

Which devices can I watch the Wimbledon women's final on BBC iPlayer with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

Is BBC iPlayer a good place to watch the Wimbledon women's final? The BBC offers unparalleled access to Wimbledon from wherever you are in the world. Coverage of the Wimbledon women's final is even available in 4K. Internet speed wise, 1.5 Mbps is recommended for standard definition and 5 Mbps for high definition (HD).

