Real Madrid vs Girona live stream: How to watch La Liga game online from anywhere

The Real Madrid vs Girona live stream is as big as it gets in La Liga this weekend. It's first against second in Spain, with Los Blancos knowing they extend their lead at the summit to five points with a win over Els Blanquivermells — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 a.m. ET /9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 11)

► Time 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 a.m. ET /9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 11)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Real Madrid are 35-time Spanish champions and have used missing out on last season's title as a personal affront this term. Carlo Ancelotti's side are top of the league, taking 29 points from the last 33 available thanks to a parsimonious defense that has shipped just 15 goals in 23 games. Former Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger has excelled all season, with Jude Bellingham the shining light in attack.

Girona have never finished a top-flight season above 10th, yet the Catalans are doing a 2015/16 Leicester in La Liga this season. Els Blanquivermells have lost just once all season – to Girona back in September – and have topped the table at regular intervals, most recently a fortnight ago. La Liga's deadliest attacking side, Michel's men have a striker in ruthless form in 14-goal Artem Dovbyk, while creative hub Savio – who has five goals and seven assists this term – has mesmerised this term and the 19-year-old will join Manchester City in the summer.

It's defense vs attack in this not-to-be-missed encounter. Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Real Madrid vs Girona live stream where you are.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Great news, fans of the beautiful game in the Blighty. If you live in the U.K., you can watch Real Madrid vs Girona on ITV4 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

There's also a pay-TV option to watch La LIga in the U.K., including the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream, and that's Viaplay. ITV only have a handful of games over the course of the season, but these guys have the biggest games every weekend.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month. However, there is currently a deal in place for the annual membership that saves you 33% and makes the monthly fee £9.99. There's also a two-week free trial available for new subscribers.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Real Madrid vs Girona live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona in Canada

Good news, soccer fans in the Great White North, Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream on TSN Plus, which has exclusive rights to La Liga in Canada. As part of your regular La Liga action, you'll also enjoy plenty of other big sporting events from around the world, including mega boxing shows.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream kicks off at 12 p.m. ET (Friday) / 9 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Girona live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights not only to show La Liga matches Down Under, but also all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.