Ranji Trophy 2024/25 live stream — how to watch Indian domestic cricket online from anywhere, free streams

The penultimate round of the league stage of the Ranji Trophy starts on Thursday, January 23, with India’s test captain Rohit Sharma set to make his first appearance in the competition for nine seasons. He will play in a star-studded Mumbai line up against Jammu & Kashmir at the BKC Ground.

Ranji Trophy live stream, TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Oct. 11 — Feb. 26, 2025

► Next matches: Jan 23

► FREE — JioCinema (India)

• India — Star Sports Network

Rohit Sharma will be playing for Mumbai under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane and alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur.

Elsewhere, Delhi take on Saurashtra which sees two members of the current Indian test team on opposite sides in Rishabh Pant (Delhi) and Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra). Meanwhile Shubman Gill will be turning out for Punjab.

The Ranji Trophy is India’s domestic first-class competition. It is contested on a league basis in its early stages, before going to a knockout stage starting with quarter-finals. There are four Elite Groups of eight teams each, with each team in a group playing each other once, and the top two sides from each group go into the quarter finals.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai side are the reigning champions and, with 42 trophies, have won the Ranji Trophy the most times. Mumbai currently lie third in Group A; their opponents this round of matches, Jammu & Kashmir, lie second.

Here's how to watch the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 online and potentially for FREE.

Free Ranji Trophy live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch some of the live Ranji Trophy action this round for free via the JioCinema app.

But what if you're based in India but aren't at home to catch the live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?



How to watch Ranji Trophy live streams from anywhere

Ranji Trophy 2024/25 live streams will be shown in India, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch Ranji Trophy live streams around the world

How to watch Ranji Trophy live streams in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The broadcast rights to the Ranji Trophy are held by Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans in India can watch some of the live Ranji Trophy action this round for free via the JioCinemaapp.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch Ranji Trophy live streams in the U.K.?

There is no live coverage of the Ranji Trophy in the U.K.

Visiting the U.K. from India? You can use a VPN to access your home streaming service and watch the cricket as normal.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch Ranji Trophy live streams in Australia?

Unfortunately, there is no live coverage of the Ranji Trophy in Australia.

If you're visiting Australia from a country where there is coverage, you could use a VPN to help unlock your usual streaming services.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can you watch Ranji Trophy live streams in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster has picked up the Ranji Trophy in the U.S.

Visiting the States from India? A good VPN will allow you to access your home streaming services.

Ranji Trophy schedule 2024/25

Ranji Trophy: Round 6 fixtures (Jan 23)

(Times in IST)

Meghalaya vs Odisha, Elite Group A (8:30 a.m.)

Assam vs Railways, Elite Group D (8:45 a.m.)

Bengal vs Haryana, Elite Group C (8:45 a.m.)

Tripura vs Services, Elite Group A (8:45 a.m.)

Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group C (9:00 a.m.)

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group D (9:00 a.m.)

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D (9:30 a.m.)

Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group C (9:30 a.m.)

Saurashtra vs Delhi, Elite Group D (9:30 a.m.)

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, Elite Group B (9:30 a.m.)

Karnataka vs Punjab, Elite Group C (9:30 a.m.)

Maharashtra vs Baroda, Elite Group A (9:30 a.m.)

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group A (9:30 a.m.)

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group D (9:30 a.m.)

Puducherry vs Andhra, Elite Group B (9:30 a.m.)

Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group B (9:30 a.m.)

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group B (9:30 a.m.)

Next rounds

Thursday, Jan 30 – Round 7 fixtures

Round 7 fixtures Saturday, February 8 – Quarter-finals

– Quarter-finals Monday, February 17 – Semi-finals

– Semi-finals Wednesday, February 26 – Final

