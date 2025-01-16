Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 live stream — How to watch cricket online from Multan
Pakistan look to repeat their successful tactics from England series
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test at Multan Cricket Stadium will be the first test match that West Indies has played in Pakistan since 2006.
You can watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Test 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!
In October Pakistan ended their 12-match winless home run with a victory against England on a wicket prepared to let spin bowling dominate. In leaving out most of their pace bowlers from their squad for this series, Pakistan have signalled that they will be aiming to repeat this tactic against a frail West Indies batting line up.
This is the start of a two-Test series, the final rubber for both sides in this World Test Championship cycle. West Indies have only won two of their 11 matches so far in it, and lie 9th in the nine-team table. Pakistan are 8th.
West Indies coach Andre Coley, in what will be his final series before Daren Sammy takes over, says: “We've been able to keep ourselves in test matches on the back of our bowling. It's time the batsmen, having been given certain opportunities to test their skills, now learn and translate those into performances.”
Here's how to tune into every ball of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test online and how to watch cricket from anywhere.
Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test free streams
There are plenty of free TV broadcasts in Pakistan – PTV, Ten Sports and A Sports. Pick up a free Pakistan vs West Indies live streams on the following websites:
- Tamasha – Pakistan
- Tapmad – Pakistan
- Myco – Pakistan
- Abroad? Use this VPN to unblock your local stream. See below.
Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?
You can still watch the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location (e.g. Pakistan).
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch Pakistan vs West Indies if you were back at home.
Watch Pakistan vs West Indies live in the U.S.
Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live streams from $10 a month.
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Test series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
Where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 around the world
Here's where to watch the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 around the world:
How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live streams in the U.K.
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test is not being shown in the United Kingdom. But if you are in the U.K. away from home then you can tune it your usual streaming service using a VPN. Our favourite is NordVPN and we explain why it's the best on the market in our NordVPN review.
How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 live streams in India
The 2025 Pakistan vs West Indies test series is not on traditional TV in India. Instead, it is being live-streamed via Fancode . A monthly subscription costs just ₹199 – that's just over $2 and just under £2 – and an annual one ₹199.
If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN to follow the cricket.
How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live stream in Australia
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test is not being shown in Australia, where cricket fans are being served up coverage of the Big Bash League . But if you are Down Under and away from home then you can tune it your usual streaming service using a VPN. Our favourite is NordVPN and we explain why it's the best on the market in our NordVPN review.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 squads
Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan , Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Agha.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Joshua Da Silva (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.
Pakistan vs West Indies series 2024/2025 schedule
January 21–27 : First Test, Multan
January 25–29 : Second Test, Multan
What is Pakistan's Test cricket record at home?
There have only been 21 Test matches played in Pakistan between these teams, with Pakistan winning nine and the visitors four. Pakistan have also hosted the West Indies in the UAE, winning four of the five test matches there.
Pakistan and the West Indies have played one another 54 times overall, with the results running 21-18 in Pakistan’s favour.
