Lazio vs Napoli live stream — how to watch Coppa Italia online

Both teams have had good starts to the season. Napoli currently sit at the top of the table, with Lazio just four points behind in fifth. The visitors have a particularly mean defence, perhaps not surprising given Antonio Conte manages them. They have conceded just nine goals so far in Serie A. The hosts are relatively leaky by comparison, conceding 17 time so far. Romelu Lukaku will fancy his chances of getting on the score sheet at the Stadio Olimpico.

Cup games always give managers a chance to rotate their squad and we may well see some changes from both bosses. However, neither will want to give up on a chance of silverware so early into the season. Former Barcelona and Chelsea star Pedro is amongst those to look out for in the home team.

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to watch Lazio vs Napoli live streams wherever you are.

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli for free

Excitingly, there are a couple of ways to watch a Lazio vs Napoli live stream for FREE, depending on what country you are in. Those in India can watch the game for free on GXR World.

If you're traveling outside India, you can watch the match from wherever you are by using a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Lazio vs Napoli on your usual service?

You can still watch it live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market –– our NordVPN review tells you why.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Indian service, you'd select India from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to GXR World or another service listed below and watch the game.

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli online in the U.S. without cable

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Lazio vs Napoli live stream on Paramount Plus (7-day free trial). It usually costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the Showtime content and no commercials.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Lazio vs Napoli live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch the Lazio vs Napoli live stream. Packages start from £15.99 on a monthly plan, or £120 for a full year. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV, Virgin TV or Amazon Prime Video.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli in Canada

Canadians can watch the Lazio vs Napoli live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Can I watch Lazio vs Napoli in Australia?

Unfortunately, the Coppa Italia is not currently shown by any broadcasters in Australia, so Aussie fans won't be able to tune into Lazio vs Napoli.

However, if you're from a country that does have rights and you're traveling in Australia, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Lazio vs Napoli using your usual subscription.

