F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix is a night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the city's iconic skyline as the backdrop. The drivers will be sweating buckets in the heat as they attempt to tame the most physically-demanding circuit on the F1 calendar.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix?

The 2024 Singapore GP takes place on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT. That's 8 p.m. local time at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Singapore Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Singapore Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

FREE STREAMS — ORF (Austria) / RTL (Lux) / RTBF (Bel)



U.K. — Sky Sports or Now



— Sky Sports or Now U.S. — ESPN via Sling/Fubo



— ESPN via Sling/Fubo Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN





Singapore Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (BST) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEST) Practice 1 10:30 a.m. 5:30 a.m. / 2:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Practice 2 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sat) Practice 3 10.30 a.m. 5.30 a.m. / 2.30 a.m. 8.30 p.m. Qualifying 2 p.m. 9 a.m. / 6 a.m. 12 a.m. (Sun) Grand Prix 1 p.m. 8 a.m. / 5 a.m. 11 p.m.

What time is the Singapore Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix is set for 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, September 22. Here are the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

5 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

6 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

7 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

8 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

8 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

9 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1 p.m. BST – United Kingdom

2 p.m. CET – Central Europe

2 p.m. SAST – South Africa

4 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

6.30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST – Australia

2 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Mon)

Singapore Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: Cherkash / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Marina_Bay_circuit_2023.svg)

The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix takes place over 62 laps of the 4.94-kilometre Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, September 22.

The combination of a high humidity percentage (over 80 percent) and a bumpy street surface makes the Singapore GP one of the most physically demanding races on the F1 calendar. Drivers can expect to lose upwards of 3kg (6.6 lbs) during the race.

It's a high-speed circuit with some unique features including Turn 18, where drivers pass underneath the grandstand and a buzzy city backdrop that takes in a huge Ferris Wheel and the famous Raffles Hotel, home of the Singapore Sling cocktail.

Challenging conditions means that, since its inception in 2008, Marina Bay has played host to at least one safety car in every Grand Prix edition. So expect crashes, tyre failures and exhausted drivers.

The Singapore Grand Prix starts at 8 p.m. local time.

Singapore Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Singapore GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 United States Grand Prix follows the Singapore GP on Oct. 20, 2024.

Who won the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix? Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr won the 2023 Singapore GP, finishing with a time of 1:46:37.418. Lando Norris defeated Lewis Hamilton for second.

What is the lap record at the Singapore Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton holds the race lap record with a time of 1:35.867, which he set at the 2023 Singapore GP.

Singapore Grand Prix winners Sebastian Vettel has won the Singapore Grand Prix a record five time (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019). Lewis Hamilton has notched up four wins and Fernando Alonso two.

