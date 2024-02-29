F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix heralds the start of a new F1 season, so buckle up as Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton go wheel-to-wheel at the Bahrain International Circuit.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2024 Bahrain GP takes place on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT. That's 6 p.m. local time at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It is one of only three races this season where the Grand Prix is held on a Saturday.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Bahrain Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Bahrain Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 11:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. / 3:30 a.m. 10:30 p.m. Practice 2 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Fri) Practice 3 12:30 p.m. 7:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. 11:30 p.m. Qualifying 4 p.m. 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. 3 a.m. (Sat) Grand Prix 3 p.m. 10 a.m. / 7 a.m. 2 a.m. (Sun)

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix is set for 6 p.m. local time in Bahrain on Saturday, March 2. Here are the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

7 a.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time

8 a.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time

9 a.m. CST – Central Standard Time

10 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

10 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

12 p.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

3 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

4 p.m. CET – Central Europe

5 p.m. SAST – South Africa

7 p.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

8:30 p.m. IST – New Delhi, India

10 p.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

11 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

2 a.m. AEDT – Australia (Sun, Mar. 3)

(Sun, Mar. 3) 4 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand (Sun, Mar. 3)

Bahrain Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By Will Pittenger - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8975255)

The 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

The Bahrain Grand Prix has been the curtain raiser for the Formula 1 season since 2021, and was the very first Grand Prix in the Middle East when it was first hosted there in 2004.

Having been specially designed and constructed in comparatively recent years, the circuit has the benefit of four lengthy straights that give a great opportunity for overtaking.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is held under floodlights, starting at 6 p.m. local time. And another challenge for the drivers to contend with is the temperature — conditions can vary wildly in the desert location of Sakhir, giving the constructors some real headaches when they come to optimize their car set-ups.

Bahrain Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Bahrain FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix follows the Bahrain GP one week afterwards. The race date is Saturday, March 9.

Who won the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Bahrain GP, finishing with a time of 1:33:56.736. The opening race of the 2023 season, reigning champion Verstappen took pole position and more or less led the whole way around the 57 laps.

What is the lap record at Bahrain Grand Prix? Spanish driver Pedro de la Rosa set the fastest lap time at the Bahrain International Circuit in 2005. Driving in the McLaren, he posted a time of 1:31.447.

Bahrain Grand Prix winners British driver Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most Bahrain Grand Prix wins with five. Winning his first two in 2014 and 2015, he then won three successive races between 2019 and 2021. Sebastian Vettel has four victories and Fernando Alonso three, including the only time the Bahrain Grand Prix was held in its 'Endurance Circuit' configuration in 2010. German F1 legend Michael Schumacher was the first winner back in 2004, with Max Verstappen topping the podium last year.

More from Tom's Guide