India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 2024 live stream — how to watch online from anywhere

India vs Bangladesh in the 3rd T20 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, completes the three-match series in which India are leading 2-0. It will also be the final T20I of Bangladesh’s popular batting all rounder and former captain Mohammad Mahmudullah.

Here's how to watch India v Bangladesh 3rd T20 live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20 stream: TV channel, dates ► Date: Oct. 12, 2024

► Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

► Time: 2.30 p.m. BST / 9.30 a.m. ET / 6.30 a.m PT / 12.30 a.m. (Sun) AEDT / 7 p.m. IST

• FREE STREAM — JioCinema (India)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This will be Bangladesh’s 179th T20I and Mahmudullah will have played in 141 of them. Only two men, Ireland’s Paul Stirling and India’s Rohit Sharma, will have played in more T20Is than Mahmudullah.

The 38-year-old announced his decision to retire from T20Is, three years after he retired from test cricket, saying: "It is the right time to move on from this format for me and the team, especially with the world cup coming up in less than two years. I will concentrate on the one-day game."

Mahmudullah was the captain the only time in their 16 meetings that Bangladesh have beaten India in a T20. That was in 2019 in Delhi.

Here's how to watch every ball of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh for free

Cricket fans in India can watch the 3rd T20 for FREE on JioCinema.

But what if you're based in India but aren't at home to catch the India vs Bangladesh live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch the match for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

India vs Bangladesh live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch India vs Bangladesh live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh around the world

Here are the places to watch the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 around the world.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the entire India vs Bangladesh T20 series. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

No cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket streams. There are options to pay just for Willow, or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi Binge Plus deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

Watch India vs Bangladesh live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing all three India vs Bangladesh T20 matches. You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place. If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow all the action by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20 series in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic. Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the India vs Bangladesh T20 match via Sky Sport. Or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still watch the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The India vs Bangladesh series is being shown on Sports18. You can also catch all the action for FREE via the JioCinema app. If you are traveling outside of India right now, you can simply pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action from anywhere.

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 squads

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 squads (2024)

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

India vs Bangladesh T20 series schedule

Oct. 6: 1st T20( Gwalior) — India won by 8 wickets

1st T20( Gwalior) — Oct. 9: 2nd T20 (Delhi) — India won by 86 runs

2nd T20 (Delhi) — Oct . 12: 3rd T20 (Hyderabad )

More from Tom's Guide