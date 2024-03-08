F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream 2024 — how to watch, start time, qualifying, race schedule

After careering around two shiny, new circuits in the Middle East, the teams head to one of the oldest races on the Formula 1 calendar — the Australian Grand Prix. Being run for the 86th time, the familiar Albert Park track in Melbourne plays host to some proper pedal-to-the-metal, full-throttle racing.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Australia Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2024 Australia Grand Prix?

The 2024 Australian GP takes place on Sunday, March 24 at 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT. That's 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne, Australia.

Note that on the West Coast of the U.S., the 2024 race starts on Saturday, March 23 at 9 p.m. PT.

How to watch Australia Grand Prix 2024 on TV

You can watch the 2024 Australia Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia, but the home Grand Prix will also be shown for FREE on Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Australia Grand Prix Live Streams

You can watch Australia Grand Prix with one of these live streaming services, without the expense of a cable or satellite TV package:

Australia Grand Prix schedule 2024

The 2024 Australian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 1:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. (Thu) / 6:30 p.m. (Thu) 12:30 p.m. Practice 2 5 a.m. 1 a.m. / 10 p.m. (Thu) 4 p.m. Practice 3 1:30 a.m. 9:30 p.m. (Fri) / 6:30 p.m. (Fri) 12:30 p.m. Qualifying 5 a.m. 1 a.m. / 10 p.m. (Fri) 4 p.m. Grand Prix 4 a.m. 12 a.m. / 9 p.m. (Sat) 3 p.m.

What time is the Australia Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne on Sunday, March 24. Here are the 2024 Australia Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

9 p.m. PST – Pacific Standard Time (Sat, Mar. 23)

(Sat, Mar. 23) 10 p.m. MST – Mountain Standard Time (Sat, Mar. 23)

(Sat, Mar. 23) 11 p.m. CST – Central Standard Time (Sat, Mar. 23)

(Sat, Mar. 23) 12 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico

12 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

1 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4 a.m. GMT – United Kingdom

5 a.m. CET – Central Europe

6 a.m. SAST – South Africa

8 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

9:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India

11 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

12 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

3 p.m. AEDT – Australia

5 p.m. NZDT – New Zealand

Australia Grand Prix circuit

(Image credit: By AEPA Racing - https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/archive/3/31/20210403204531%21Albert_Lake_Park_Street_Circuit_in_Melbourne%2C_Australia.svg, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=112596677)

The 2024 Australia Grand Prix takes place over 58 laps of the 5.278-kilometre Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Victoria.

Taking in the roads around Albert Park and its expansive lake, the Australian Grand Prix track is effectively one that you can drive around yourself if you're ever in Melbourne. But that temporary nature of the circuit (as opposed to a purpose-built circuit for motorsports alone) means that it can be quite inconsistent — all adding to the excitement of race days.

Drivers have a tendency to go at the track's forgiving corners at full pelt. That no doubt makes for thrilling racing, but also means that Sundays dominated by safety cars like in 2023 are no rare thing.

Australia Grand Prix FAQ

So, that's how to watch the Australian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Australia FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The 2024 Japan GP follows the Australia GP. There's another two-week gap between race weekends, with the next Grand Prix taking place in Suzuka on Sunday, April 7.

Who won the 2023 Australia Grand Prix? Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2023 Australian GP, finishing with a time of 2:32:38.371. It was an elongated race due to multiple incidents that saw three red flags and frequent intervention from the safety car. Verstappen's eventual winning margin was just 0.179 seconds from Lewis Hamilton, with Fernando Alonso third and the Spaniard's Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in fourth.

What is the lap record at Australia Grand Prix? Sergio Perez rewrote the record books at last year's 2023 Australia Grand Prix when the Mexican set a new Albert Park lap record of 1:20.235 in his Red Bull.

Australia Grand Prix winners The legendary Melbourne-born driver Lex Davison still holds the record for the most Australian Grand Prix wins, jointly with Michael Schumacher on four. Australians generally dominated the event before it officially became part of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1985. Bill Thompson, Doug Whiteford and Jack Brabham all won it thrice, along with more recent world champions Alain Prost, Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel. Of 2024's roster of drivers, only Lewis Hamilton is a multiple winner, topping the podium in 2008 and 2015.

More from Tom's Guide