AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 live stream: start time, card and how to watch online

Now in its third year, the Forbidden Door is well and truly open. Unlike the previous two events that have seen AEW and NJPW come together, this time out Stardom and CMLL are also in on the action in what promises to be the best Forbidden Door event yet.

Heading to New York's UBS Arena, the absolutely stacked Forbidden Door 2024 card could well end up being one of the best wrestling shows of the year. Make sure you know how to watch Forbidden Door from anywhere with PPV and a VPN if required.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door start time Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST.

Pre-show: 7 p.m. ET

Watch in the U.S.: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

Forbidden Door is always a fun time, seeing AEW talent crossing over with wrestlers from other promotions. This time it's in the form of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, NJPW's sister company Stardom, and Mexico's CMLL.

Elmont, New York's UBS Arena, hosts a Forbidden Door that not only sees stars from rival companies doing battle, but also has a slightly different focus with a huge AEW vs. AEW match - International Champion Will Ospreay challenging Swerve Stickland for the AEW World Championship.

To date, Forbidden Door has proven to be a standout PPV of recent years. Looking at the card for the 2024 edition of this show, and it seems impossible that this latest Forbidden Door won't also be fondly remembered by the time the year is up.

On the go? Can't watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Forbidden Door can be streamed via Bleacher Report or TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE TV) for $50 USD.

Both apps can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on PPV.com.

Streamers in those territories will pay $49.99 CAD or $20 USD converted to their currency.

TrillerTV and YouTube are also selling AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card

Forbidden Door is always an event where the obvious main attraction is seeing stars from rival promotions locking horns, often for the first time. Despite that, the expected main event this year pits an AEW talent against an AEW talent as AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defends his title against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay. These two may have clashed previously over the years, but both men are nowadays very different performers and will face off in what could be a Match of the Year contender once 2024 is done.

To focus on the inter-promotional wars, though, Forbidden Door has plenty. IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley is defending against former champ Tetsuya Naito. 'Timeless' Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Stardom's Mina Shirakawa.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer are both putting their gold on the line in a winner-takes-all contest. Technical wizard Zack Sabre Jr. finally goes one-on-one with 'Freshly Squeezed' Orange Cassidy. The recently-returned MJF tangles with CMLL legend Hichicero. The Learning Tree's Chris Jericho and Big Bill team with NJPW's Jeff Cobb to take on Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook; and The Elite's Kazuchika Okada and Nicholas and Matthew Jackson take on the iconic Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Keeping the crossover vibe going, New Japan's always-great El Phantasmo is up against Jack Perry, Mark Briscoe, Dante Martin, Lio Rush, and Konosuke Takeshita in a six-way ladder match for the vacant AEW TNT Championship. Forbidden Door rounds out with a potential show-stealer as Bryan Danielson takes on Shingo Takagi in the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Pre-Show Match: Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Six-Way Match For the Vacant AEW TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Singles Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Hook

Winner Takes All Match For The AEW TBS Championship And NJPW Strong Women's Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

Singles Match: MJF vs. Hechicero

Men's Owen Hart Cup First Round Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchida Okada, Nicholas Jackson, Matthew Jackson) vs. Scissor Ace (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Hiroshi Tanahashi)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

AEW Women's Championship Match: 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay