​​AEW Revolution 2024 live stream: Start time, card and how to watch online

All good things must come to an end. For the icon known as Sting, this year’s AEW Revolution will mark the end of his in-ring career that has spanned four decades.

AEW Revolution start time Date: Sat., March 2

Time: The main broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Monday 1 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. AEST

Pre-show: One hour before

Watch in the U.S.: Bleacher Report

Elsewhere: DAZN, Fite TV and PPV.com

The highly-anticipated event on March 3 will bring the legend back to the Greensboro Coliseum, the building where he famously faced Ric Flair at the first Clash of Champions in 1988, for one more match to close out an amazing run in the squared circle.

Although, before the wrestling world bids farewell to Sting and his tenure in the ring (for the second time), All Elite Wrestling has a stacked night of action in store for their fifth annual Revolution event. Considered one of the promotion’s four biggest shows of the year, the card is filled with championship bouts, intense grudge matches, and even a few dream matches featuring some of the biggest names in pro wrestling today. And with such a must-see show on the horizon, you will definitely not want to miss what Tony Khan and company have in store. But if you can’t make it to Greensboro, South Carolina to see this momentous occasion in person, we’re here to tell you all the ways to tune in.

How to watch AEW Revolution live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the go? Can't watch AEW Revolution live streams with the app you want to? You're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or anywhere else), and access the streaming services of your choice.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch AEW Revolution live streams in the U.S.

As with all AEW PPVs up to this point, Revolution can be streamed via Bleacher Report for $50 USD.

The Bleacher Report app can be found on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and mobile devices, as well as on their website.

How to watch AEW Revolution live streams in the UK, Canada and beyond are cheaper

Wrestling fans in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Ireland can tune in to AEW Revolution on PPV.com.

Streamers in those territories will pay $49.99 CAD or $20 USD converted to their currency.

TrillerTV and YouTube are also selling AEW Revolution live streams around the world in other territories.

AEW Revolution 2024 card

With the Stinger’s career coming to an end, his match may be the most highly anticipated match on the card. Although, before we get there, one of the most confusing matches is the scramble match. Originally, the multi-man match was advertised as the Meat Madness Match, which was meant to be a showcase for the big boys in the AEW locker room to shine. Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer were the first announced as participants, but fans could see where we were going with this. To borrow a phrase from former WWE Champion Big E, Tony Kahn knows that sometimes people would just like to see big meaty men slapping meat in the ring. However, TK announced on X that Meat Madness would be on ice due to injuries sustained by some planned participants (likely including the glorious Keith Lee). Now, advertised as the All-Star Scramble Match, the 8 competitors (two of which are still unannounced as of this writing) will compete for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. Honestly, it feels a little thrown together at the last minute and like an excuse to get Chris Jericho on the card, but we’ll see how it all plays out, especially with a number of awesome wrestlers involved so far.

Though the scramble match has championship implications, six titles will be on the line at this year’s Revolution. For Eddie Kingston though, technically all three of his prestigious belts will be up for grabs in his blockbuster match agains Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson. But as important as the modern day triple crown of the AEW Continental Championship, the ROH World Championship, and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship is to the Mad King, respect is really the main thing on the line here. This rivalry has been brewing for some time now, but it really heated up during the Continental Classic. During the tournament that culminated at the inaugural Worlds End event, Kingston scored a hard-fought victory over “The American Dragon” to secure his spot in the tournament finals. However, Danielson dubbed his opponent “The King of the Bums” and refused to show any sort of respect to the newly-crowned champion. Now, if Kingston can come out on top again, a stipulation is in place where Danielson will have to shake his opponent’s hand whether he actually respects him or not. With all this animosity brewing for some time now, regardless of the outcome of the match, fans are certainly in for an epic encounter between these two veterans.

But let’s move back to the veteran who will be hanging up their boots after one final hurrah at AEW Revolution 2024. Sting’s final match will be a Tornado Tag Team Match where he and Darby Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the tandem of AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matthew and Nicholas Jackson AKA the Young Bucks. Since returning to AEW at “Dynamite: Homecoming” after a brief hiatus, the Jacksons made it clear that they wanted to be Sting’s last opponents. However, since leaning into their EVP titles and adopting a more nefarious way of handling business, the brothers viciously attacked Sting and Darby after their tag title win over Ricky Starks and Big Bill, then made things much more personal by attacking Sting’s sons and continuing to wrestle in suits caked with Allin’s blood. The face-painted fighters were able to score a modicum of revenge on the final “Dynamite” before the pay-per-view thanks to a bit of an assist from “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and couple of classic tactics from Stinger’s playbook. But will Allin and his mentor be able to retain their championships and send Sting out on top? Or will the Bucks superkick the legend out of the business and into a hospital? Either way, the wrestling world will be celebrating the hall of fame career of an icon in a big way.

Here’s the complete card for AEW Revolution 2024 (as of this writing):