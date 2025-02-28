Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Streaming services are flooded with options, and just because a show is trending doesn’t mean it’s actually worth watching. Prime Video’s top 10 is a mix of new hits, familiar favorites, and titles that might not live up to the hype.

But this week, a few standouts deserve your attention.

Leading the pack is a new historical drama that tells the story of David, a king of ancient Israel and Judah and the second of the United Monarchy. But that’s not all, as the acclaimed “Reacher” is holding steady at No. 1 with its third season currently airing. And then there’s the brutal superhero animation “Invincible” for anyone who wants something darker.

If you’re searching for your next binge-worthy show, here are three Prime Video picks you won’t want to miss.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Friday, February 28.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘House of David’

House of David - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video has released another original series with the potential to be a hit. “House of David,” a historical drama, brings to life one of the Bible’s most memorable moments — David defeating the mighty Goliath with nothing but a sling and a single stone.

The entertainment industry has long recognized the epic nature of biblical stories, making them prime material for compelling adaptations.

“House of David” chronicles the ascent of the biblical figure David (Michael Iskander) from a humble shepherd to the celebrated King of Israel. The show delves into David's early life, his anointment by the prophet Samuel, and his complex relationship with King Saul, who, consumed by pride, faces his own downfall. The first three episodes are now streaming, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘Reacher’

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Season 3 of “Reacher” arrived this month, and it’s already another big win for Prime Video. If you’re a fan of hard-hitting action, explosive fight sequences, and high-stakes thrillers, this season is one you won’t want to miss. With the first four episodes now available to stream, there’s no better time to dive in.

The series follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police investigator turned drifter who uses his sharp detective skills, and brutal combat prowess, to expose conspiracies and take down dangerous criminals.

Season 3, based on “Persuader,” the seventh book in Lee Child’s bestselling series, throws Reacher into an undercover operation that forces him to confront a powerful new enemy, played by Anthony Michael Hall, along with his towering 7-foot enforcer.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘Invincible’

Invincible – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Invincible” takes everything you love about the superhero genre — action, intense battles, and a hero coming into his own — and flips it on its head with shocking twists and deep character development. The animation is impressive, the voice cast is talented (with names like Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh), and the storytelling pulls no punches. Just be warned: it’s emotional, thrilling, and sometimes downright disturbing.

Mark Grayson (Yeun) is a seemingly ordinary teenager who discovers he has superpowers thanks to his father, Omni-Man (Simmons), the most powerful superhero on Earth. As Mark embraces his abilities and takes on the superhero name Invincible, he quickly learns that being a hero isn’t just about stopping bad guys. In this latest season, Mark intensifies his training under the Global Defense Agency's director, Cecil Steadman (Walton Goggins), while navigating the complex relationship with his dangerous father.

Watch it on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Reacher" (2022)

2. "Invincible" (2021)

3. "House of David" (2025)

4. "Beast Games" (2024)

5. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

6. "On Call" (2025)

7. "Clean Slate" (2025)

8. "Fallout" (2024)

9. "Cross" (2024)

10. "Tribunal Justice" (2023)