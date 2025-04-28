Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video’s top 10 has a surprisingly strong lineup this week. So if you’re looking for your next binge-watch, there are some truly standout shows that deserve your attention.

If you’ve already blown through favorites like “Reacher” “The Bondsman,” and “Invincible,” and you’re looking for something fresh to dive into, there are some great new options worth streaming.

Whether you’re in the mood for a dramedy that’s like “Bunheads” meets “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a gritty crime drama, or a summer romance set to drop season 3, these three shows deserve a spot on your Prime Video watchlist.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Monday, April 28.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Étoile’

Prime Video’s new No. 1 show is the comedy drama “Étoile” directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, a classically trained dancer who once considered a professional dance career and clearly has a deep love for ballet — something fans of “Bunheads” already know.

With “Étoile,” she takes that passion even further, incorporating the grand, showbiz flair of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with her trademark quick-witted dialogue and offbeat characters.

This new dramedy is set in the professional ballet world and follows two prestigious ballet companies — one in New York City and the other in Paris — as they attempt to revitalize their institutions by swapping their top dancers and creative staff.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Godfather of Harlem’

If you're looking for a tense crime drama to binge-watch this week, “Godfather of Harlem” should be on your watchlist.

The show is currently in its fourth season over on MGM Plus, but if you're just getting started, only season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video. You'll need Hulu to catch seasons 2 and 3 — meaning there's a lot to dive into if you get hooked.

“Godfather of Harlem” follows the true story of notorious crime boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson (Forest Whitaker). Set in the early 1960s, the show kicks off with Bumpy’s return to Harlem after spending a decade behind bars.

He quickly realizes the streets he once ruled have fallen under the control of the Italian mob, and he's forced to fight to reclaim his power — all while navigating the intense racial and political tensions of the era.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Prime Video recently dropped the teaser for “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season 3, along with a release date — and if the sneak peek is anything to go by, the tension is already heating up.

Now’s the perfect time to binge the first two seasons, whether you need a quick refresher or you're catching up for the first time before season 3 lands on July 16.

Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling novels, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) as she spends her summers at Cousins Beach, caught in a complicated love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Étoile" (2025)

2. "Reacher" (2022)

3. "Godfather of Harlem" (2019)

4. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

5. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

6. "The Bondsman" (2025)

7. "House of David" (2025)

8. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

9. "From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman" (2025)

10. "Invincible" (2021)