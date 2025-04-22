Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 I’m binge-watching this week

Prime Video’s top 10 is looking a lot more promising this week. Instead of guilty pleasure reality shows and forgettable thrillers, we have plenty of shows worth binge-watching.

If you’ve already streamed standout shows like “The Bondsman,” “Reacher,” and "Invincible" and are ready to dive into something fresh, you’re in luck — this list has some solid shows that are actually worth your time.

Whether you’re in the mood for a new war drama starring Jacob Elordi, season 3 of the gripping “Bosch: Legacy,” or a bingeable crime drama currently airing season 4, there are a few standouts that deserve a spot on your Prime Video watchlist.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Tuesday, April 22.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’

The Narrow Road to the Deep North - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I’ll be honest, Prime Video’s latest war drama wasn’t on my watchlist until I caught the trailer. Now that it’s available to stream, I’m mentally preparing for what’s ahead.

The show is “The Narrow Road to the Deep North,” an Australian miniseries adapted from Richard Flanagan’s Booker Prize-winning novel. With a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, my expectations are definitely set high.

“The Narrow Road to the Deep North” centers on Dorrigo Evans (Jacob Elordi), an Australian army surgeon whose life is marked by the brutal realities of World War II.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Captured as a prisoner of war in 1943, Dorrigo faces unimaginable hardships while laboring on the infamous Thai-Burma Railway, known for its horrific conditions. Amidst the suffering, he’s haunted by memories of a forbidden, passionate affair with his uncle’s wife, Amy (Odessa Young).

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Bosch: Legacy’

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

“Bosch: Legacy,” based on Michael Connelly's popular book series, picks up right where the original “Bosch” left off. The show brings back the fan-favorite detective Harry Bosch, with Titus Welliver once again delivering a memorable performance.

With season 3 now out, fans have been eager to see Bosch back in action, though there’s some bittersweet news — this will be the final chapter for the series, at least for now.

The show follows Bosch as he makes the leap from LAPD detective to private investigator, while also spotlighting his daughter, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she goes on her own path in law enforcement.

Along the way, Harry teams up with defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), a former foe who’s now a valuable ally in his investigations.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Godfather of Harlem’

Godfather of Harlem Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in a mood for a gritty crime drama, “Godfather of Harlem” might just be your next binge.

Currently, “Godfather of Harlem” is airing its fourth season on MGM Plus, but for those new to the show, you can only stream season 1 on Prime Video. Seasons 2 and 3 are available on Hulu, so there’s plenty to catch up on if you’re just diving in.

“​Godfather of Harlem” delves into the life of real-life Harlem crime boss Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson (Forest Whitaker). Set in the early 1960s, the show begins with Bumpy's return to Harlem after serving a ten-year prison sentence.

Upon his release, Bunpy discovers that the neighborhood he once controlled is now under the dominance of the Italian Genovese crime family. Determined to reclaim his territory, he confronts the mob while navigating the complex social and political landscape of the time.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Bosch: Legacy" (2022)

2. "The Wheel of Time" (2021)

3. "Reacher" (2022)

4. "House of David" (2025)

5. "The Bondsman" (2025)

6. "Godfather of Harlem" (2019)

7. "Invincible" (2021)

8. "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" (2025)

9. "The Chosen" (2017)

10. "Leverage: Redemption" (2021)