How to watch 'The Road Trip' online — stream the Beth O'Leary TV adaptation from anywhere

From the makers of "The Flatshare" comes six-part romantic comedy "The Road Trip", another Beth O'Leary adaptation draped in millennial angst. When Addie (Emma Appleton) and her ex Dylan (Laurie Davidson) are forced to share an unbearably awkward ride to a mutual friend's wedding in Spain, there's no avoiding the elephant in the campervan. Come to think of it, why did they break up?

Here's how to watch "The Road Trip" from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘The Road Trip’ online: date and streaming options "The Road Trip" premieres on Thursday, December 26. There are 6 episodes in total.

• U.K., CA, AU — Watch on Paramount+ (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere

A holiday fling two years ago shouldn't stir up this much resentment, unless — shock horror — they still harbor feelings for each other. Only, unpicking that particular scab would be so much easier if they weren't also sharing the campervan with Addie's sister Deb (Isabella Laughland), Dylan's combative best friend Marcus (David Jonsson), and Rodney (Angus Imrie), an irritating wedding guest who's just there for the lift.

Addie and Marcus are grimly determined to not mend fences, and a sequence of flashbacks shed light on why. Deb, meanwhile, is sympathetic to both her sister and Dylan, though the lay of the land changes when she finds out it was Addie who did the ditching. Two years on, Dylan's still waiting for an explanation, but it isn't forthcoming.

The journey itself is as hazard-strewn as the conversation, so read on and we'll show you where to watch "The Road Trip" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Road Trip' online from anywhere

Just because "The Road Trip" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss it if you find yourself in a country where the show isn't out yet.

Can I watch 'The Road Trip' in the U.S.?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "The Road Trip" in the U.S. just yet. However, Brits, Canadians and Australians visiting the U.S. can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch their usual stream.

How to watch 'The Road Trip' in Canada

Paramount Plus is showing "The Road Trip" in Canada, with all six episodes becoming available to stream on Thursday, December 26.

How to watch 'The Road Trip' in the U.K.

"The Road Trip" is available to watch in the U.K. on Paramount Plus, with all six episodes set to land on Thursday, December 26.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you could watch the entirety of "The Road Trip" free online.

How to watch 'The Road Trip' in Australia

As with the U.K., all six episodes of "The Road Trip" premiere in Australia on Paramount Plus on Thursday, December 26.

'The Road Trip' trailer

'The Road Trip' cast

Emma Appleton as Addie

Laurie Davidson as Dylan

David Jonsson as Marcus

Isabella Laughland as Deb

Angus Imrie as Rodney

Adrian Lukis as Miles