How to watch 'Interior Chinatown' online — stream the Charles Yu adaptation from anywhere
10-part comedy skewers the film and TV industry's depictions of Asian-Americans
Ten-part comedy "Interior Chinatown" is mind-bendingly madcap and hyper-meta, but lurking behind producer Taika Waititi’s love-it-or-loathe-it schtick is a genuinely impassioned critique of the gatekeepers of the film and T.V. industry, specifically their ongoing reluctance to depict Asian-Americans as anything other than the usual.
Here's how to watch "Interior Chinatown" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.
"Interior Chinatown" premieres on Tuesday, November 19.
• U.S. — Hulu (30-day FREE trial)
• RoW — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Bored to death of playing a stereotypical background character — in this case, a restaurant waiter — in a generic police procedural, Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang) finally gets the slice of action he's always craved when Detective Lana Lee (Chloe Bennet) is given the Chinatown beat.
Yang and Ronny Chieng, who plays Willis' restaurant co-worker Fatty Choi, spent the early parts of their careers trapped on the Generic Asian Man, or Delivery Guy, Tech Guy, Kung Fu Guy circuit, while Bennet's career only took off when she dropped her family name, Wang.
"Black & White", the fictional police procedural at the heart of the show, revolves around black detective Turner (Sullivan Jones) and white detective Green (Lisa Gilroy), who won't give the likes of Willis and Fatty the time of day.
Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Interior Chinatown" online and from anywhere.
Where to watch 'Interior Chinatown' online in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Interior Chinatown" premieres with all 10 episodes on Tuesday, November 19 on Hulu (30-day free trial for new users).
If you're traveling away from U.S. right now, it's still possible to watch "Interior Chinatown" from anywhere via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'Interior Chinatown' online from anywhere
Just because Hulu isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Interior Chinatown" if you've traveled somewhere the service isn't accessible.
With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your Hulu or another service and stream "Interior Chinatown" online from wherever you happen to be.
How to watch 'Interior Chinatown' in Canada, U.K. and Australia
All 10 episodes of "Interior Chinatown" will be available to stream in Canada, the U.K. and Australia on Disney Plus on Tuesday, November 19. Check our guide to today's best Disney Plus prices and deals.
Traveling abroad? You can access your subscriptions from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.
'Interior Chinatown' trailer
'Interior Chinatown' cast
- Jimmy O. Yang as Willis Wu
- Ronny Chieng as Fatty Choi
- Chloe Bennet as Detective Lana Lee
- Sullivan Jones as Miles Turner
- Lisa Gilroy as Sarah Green
- Archie Kao as Uncle Wong
- Diana Lin as Lily Wu
- Tzi Ma as Joe Wu
- Lauren Tom as Betty
- Chris Pang as Older Brother
- Maury Sterling as Carrey
- Spencer Neville as McDonough
'Interior Chinatown' episode guide
Episode 1 – Generic Asian Man (Nov. 19)
A Chinatown waiter finds himself in a mystery.
Episode 2 – Delivery Guy (Nov. 19)
Willis figures out where he fits into the story.
Episode 3 – Tech Guy (Nov. 19)
Willis tries to level up. Lana tries to keep her job by kissing up to Green.
Episode 4 – Kung Fu Guy (Nov. 19)
Willis and Lana get closer. Willis uncovers family secrets. Fatty finds a new role at the restaurant.
Episode 5 – Chinatown Expert (Nov. 19)
You can't go home again.
Episode 6 – Translator (Nov. 19)
There's something very wrong with this place.
Episode 7 – Detective (Nov. 19)
Willis gets a new partner. Lana gets a new partner. The show gets a new theme song.
Episode 8 – Ad Guy (Nov. 19)
Advertising is based on one thing: happiness.
Episode 9 – Bad Guy (Nov. 19)
Lana gets an unexpected message. Willis gets a promotion.
Episode 10 – Willis. Willis Wu. (Nov. 19)
Willis tries to write his own ending.
