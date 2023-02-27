Wow! Amazon just slashed $200 off the MacBook Air M2

Big news, people. Our best laptop has just seen a price cut courtesy of Amazon, and it’s a MacBook deal that’s very hard to beat.

The MacBook Air (M2/512GB) is $1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen for the latest MacBook Air model with upgraded storage. If you don’t need the upgraded storage, you can also grab the MacBook Air (M2/128GB) for $1,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab), an awesome $150 discount.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. This is the lowest price ever for the 512GB MacBook Air M2.

The MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now, no contest. With incredible performance, great battery life and a beautiful display, it has pretty much everything you could want out of a laptop.

Despite being super portable, measuring 0.44 inches thick and weighing 2.7 pounds, the MacBook Air M2 packs some serious power. Using Apple’s M2 chip, we were able to transcode a 4K video in 7 minutes, 52 seconds. This beat the old MacBook Air M1’s time of 9 minutes, 15 seconds — as if the last MacBook Air wasn’t fast enough already.

You’ll also be able to use the MacBook Air M2 for a long time before you have to charge it. We got 14 hours, 6 minutes out of our unit before it ran out. This blows competing laptops like the Dell XPS 13 OLED (8 hours) out of the water.

Also worth mentioning are the MacBook Air M2’s two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, MagSafe charging port and excellent 1080p webcam.

The MacBook Air M2 isn’t all perfect. The notch in the display is a little distracting, and there’s also only support for one external monitor. But for many people, these issues won’t be deal breakers.

We highly recommend the MacBook Air M2, especially at this price. Still looking for your perfect laptop? Stay tuned to our MacBook deals page.