Wow! Amazon just slashed $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — lowest price ever

Want to give your Android phone a boost with an awesome smartwatch? You're in luck, because this Samsung watch has just seen a huge price cut.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale for $179 at Amazon. This is $100 off and the lowest price I've ever seen this device go for. This deal is on the Bespoke edition of the smartwatch, which means it's available in some fun color combinations.

However, note that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is no longer the newest model, so check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals coverage if you want the latest and greatest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

Lowest price: This fifth-generation Galaxy smartwatch boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped-back look in a range of pastel colors. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever of $179.

Before the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 released, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 held the top spot on our best smartwatches for Android list. It's still a great buy today, especially considering this discount.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review, we praised this smartwatch for its stylish design, stronger scratch-resistant screen and long battery life. Samsung have also added useful new features like a skin-temperature sensor. Plus, the BioActive sensor has stuck around, which can measure heart rate, SpO2 and body composition via BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis.)

As well as tracking health features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is also a great workout companion. It can track several different types of workout, from pilates to push-ups, while keeping you informed about how many calories you've burned and the time you've spent exercising.

As for the battery life, Samsung claims the Galaxy Watch 5 can last for up to 50 hours of battery life. We were able to use our unit for more than two days before the smartwatch switched to low-power mode. However, turning on some features like the always-on display and SpO2 monitoring did shorten the battery life to around 30 hours. An 8-minute quick charge is enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking, while a full charge takes about an hour.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is stylish, functional and lasts for a long time on a charge, so it's perfect for anybody looking to extend their Android phone onto their wrist. If you're more of an Apple fan, check out our Apple Watch sales coverage for the best deals.