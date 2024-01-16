Win! Lock in two years of unlimited 5G data for just $20/month at Visible right now

Smartphone deals are somewhat easy to find. Deals on data plans, on the other hand, are extremely rare. Yet the former is exactly what Verizon-owned Visible is offering right now.

For a limited time, new Visible customers can get 2 years of unlimited 5G data for just $20/month via coupon code "VISIBLE24". That's one of the best Visible deals of all time. Visible's basic plan includes unlimited talk/text/5G data, unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada. (Check our Visible promo codes page for other great deals and coupons).

For a limited time, Visible is offering its base data plan for just $20/month (for two years) via coupon code "VISIBLE24". This plan typically costs $25/month. The basic plan includes unlimited talk/text/5G data, unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada.

For a limited time, Visible is offering its Visible Plus data plan for just $35/month (for two years) via coupon code "VISIBLE24". This plan typically costs $45/month. The Plus plan includes unlimited talk/text/5G data, unlimited mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk/text to Mexico and Canada. It also includes 5G Ultra Wideband and international coverage.

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. We named it one of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market. Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because its unlimited plans cost a fraction of what you'd pay for similar plans at a major carrier. There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.

Otherwise, if you're looking for an affordable cell phone plan, this deal is one of the best offers you're likely to find.