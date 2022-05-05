The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just hit a new price low

When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 hit an all-time low price back in March, we didn't think it could go any lower — but Amazon just proved us wrong. Right now, the retailer has slashed 30% off one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi) on sale for $174. That's $75 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this excellent smartwatch. Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 from $109 w/ $50 Google Play credit at Samsung. However, this deal requires that you trade-in an older smartwatch.

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) on sale for just $174. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever. Alternatively, if you have an older smartwatch to trade in, you can get the watch for as low as $109 at Samsung.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm/WiFi): was $349 now $299 @ Samsung

Free $50 Google Play credit! The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shares the same hardware as the Galaxy Watch 4. However, the Classic pays homage to Galaxy Watch models of the past courtesy of its rotating bezel. It's also less sporty looking with a design that's similar to that of a traditional timepiece. Have an older smartwatch to trade in? You can get up to an additional $90 off the discounted price.

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was £249 now £199 @ Amazon UK

In the UK? You can get the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi) for £199 on Amazon UK. If you have something to trade-in, you can get up to £140 off the watch at Samsung UK, as well as a free 15W Duo Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad.

Looking for the best smartwatch on the market for Android phones? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the one you want.

There's a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's designed as a fitness watch first, but its lightweight design, affordable price tag, and excellent OS make it a great all-rounder.

If you are a fitness enthusiast, the watch gets even better. It has built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize six types of activity, including running coaching tech that'll assess your oxygen levels during your run. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports other handy features, including a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. If all that wasn't enough, you'll want to know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

The biggest drawback the Galaxy Watch 4 has is its battery life. Samsung claims that the watch will last 40 hours without needing to be charged, but we found that we had to charge our Galaxy Watch 4 every night to keep it juiced up. If you charge your phone every night anyway, this shouldn't be too much of a problem, but if a 24-hour battery life is a deal breaker for you, there is some good news.

Rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are out and it could have a pro model with a huge smartwatch battery. So keep an eye on Tom's Guide for more updates on Samsung's upcoming smartwatch — or, take advantage of these fantastic offers on the current-gen model.

