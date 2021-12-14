The Roomba 694 robot vacuum just crashed to $199

The Roomba 694 is the most affordable vacuum cleaner iRobot offers, and now it’s gone on sale for an even better price in one of the best robot vacuum deals of the month.

So don’t miss out on this great deal — the Roomba 694 is just $199 at iRobot right now. It offers great cleaning power, geofencing, and scheduling options for a super-low price. And if it sells out, Amazon has the Roomba 694 for the same discount.

Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $199 @ iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $199 @ iRobot

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

This Roomba cleans reliably and effectively. It easily handled cleaning up cereal and kitty litter in our testing. It’ll automatically detect areas with a higher level of debris, meaning it uses power efficiently on bigger messes.

The Roomba 694 can be controlled with the iRobot home app, and it’s quick to connect and simple to use. Using the app, you can schedule cleaning times on certain days of the week, or tell the vacuum to start cleaning when you leave the house. However, some features (such as spot cleaning) can only be activated using the controls on the vacuum itself.

Another convenient addition is Alexa and Google Assistant support, so you can even use your voice to control your vacuum.