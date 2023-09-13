The iPad Air 2022 is the best tablet we've tested — and it just hit lowest price ever

Did you enjoy Apple's recent live event? I certainly did, but there wasn't much iPad news to be seen. Luckily, Amazon is stepping up to the plate with some tempting iPad deals.

Right now the iPad Air (64GB/2022) is $499 at Amazon. This is $100 off, the lowest price I've seen for this model. We rank the iPad Air as the best tablet you can buy thanks to its gorgeous display, great battery life and speedy performance.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. In our iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. It features 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), M1 CPU, 12MP wide (rear) camera, 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

We think the iPad Air is the best tablet on the market for most people. It has pretty much everything you could want from a portable device — fast performance, long battery life and a great display.

In our iPad Air 2022 review, we were impressed by this tablet's performance. We used Geekbench 5 to put the iPad Air's M1 CPU to the test, where it scored a strong result of 7,151 on the multi-core portion of the test. In practice, this tablet felt snappy to use, and never slowed down even during demanding gaming sessions.

The iPad Air also sports 12MP front and rear cameras, which will help you look sharp in selfies and video calls. Center Stage will even keep your face in frame if you move around. Plus, this tablet lasts for a long time. We got 10 hours and 9 minutes of battery life out of our unit.

This iPad also works well as a laptop replacement, if you don't mind springing extra for some accessories. Currently, the Magic Keyboard goes for $249, while the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) costs $89.

The iPad Air is at its lowest price ever right now, so there's never been a better time to pick one up. For more options, see our iPad deals page. Plus, check out our Apple September Event live blog to see all the big reveals.