iPad Air M3 just got its biggest price drop yet — save $100 on the best tablet around

It appears Amazon is looking at the prices of Apple products and saying "let's bring that number down on all of 'em", as the all-new iPad Air M3 just crashed to its lowest price yet — a mere month after its release.

You can now save $100 on the iPad Air M3 on Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low $499. That price cut is the same for all models and configurations, so while the best percentage discount is on the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi version, you can save on the 13-inch version, a 5G-ready model or a higher storage edition too.

So, if you fancy saving on our pick of the best tablets you can grab right now, now's the time to do it.

Apple 11" iPad Air M3 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The iPad Air M3 is the tablet to beat, and with a $100 price cut, it's an absolute steal right now. It boasts a speedy M3 processor, a vibrant 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, 128GB for storage and 12MP front and rear cameras — all wrapped up in a stylishly lightweight design. Prepare for a tablet that can (pretty much) do it all) for most. Want it a tad bigger, with 5G support or more storage? The same discount applies.

Apple 13" iPad Air M3 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $699

Once we tested the iPad Air M3 and put it through its paces, it quickly became our top pick as the best tablet for most users. It offers everything many would want in a sleek, portable slab — from its incredibly speedy performance (there's a literal laptop chip in here) to its near-10-hour battery life.

Now that it's $100 off? There's a lot of value up for grabs if you're after an all-new tablet. Fortunately, this deal is applied to any configuration. So, if you already saved up enough for the tablet's original starting price ($599), you can now get double the storage with the iPad Air M3 with 256GB now down to $599.

What's more, if you're in need of more screen real estate to make the most of scrolling through websites, kicking back to binge your way through the latest shows or even gaming, you can opt for the 13-inch iPad Air M3 now down to $699 instead.

Despite only being a minor upgrade over the iPad Air M2, the might of the M3 chip really shines. Boasting an 8-core CPU, a 9-core GPU and 8GB of RAM, this tablet can play the likes of Resident Evil 4 with a steady, consistent frame rate (although not quite 60 FPS). Yup, it can even manage AAA games that the App Store has available.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

There's also Apple Intelligence as an added bonus, which the M3 chip can handle better than its predecessor. Right out of the box, you can expect features from a smarter Siri to tools that can touch up photos, improve your writing or generate images.

Yes, peripherals like the new Magic Keyboard are expensive (from $269 on Amazon), and we wish the battery life matched the M2 model since it boasted over 11 hours. But when it comes to an iPad that pushes the limits of what tablets can actually do (at a far more welcome price), the iPad Air M3 is hard to ignore.

There are huge discounts on many recent Apple products going on right now, including this MacBook Air M4 that's hit its lowest price yet.