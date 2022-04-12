The best gaming monitor just crashed to $619 on Amazon

If you want to get yourself the best gaming monitor on the market, you need look no further than the Razer Raptor. This monitor strikes the perfect balance between visual performance and accessibility, as you don’t need a supercharged PC to take advantage of its great resolution and refresh rate.
Right now, you can grab the Razer Raptor (27”) for just $619 on Amazon (opens in new tab). You’re saving just over 10% off the usual price of our favorite gaming monitor, so now’s a great time to pick one up.
Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $619 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Razer Raptor is the best overall gaming monitor you can buy. The 27-inch monitor features a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 144Hz resfresh rate, 1ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. In our Razer Raptor 27 review (opens in new tab), we called it a gorgeously designed monitor with a stellar screen. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $652 (opens in new tab).
Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor: was £699 now £649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
In the UK? You can get the Razer Raptor 27 for £649 on Amazon UK.
As mentioned above, the Razer Raptor 27 is our No. 1 pick for the best gaming monitor. While it’s more expensive than some of the other options on our list, this is less of a problem now it’s on sale for this price.
This monitor has a gorgeous display, with a high resolution and fast refresh rate. Even so, the resolution isn’t so high that you’ll need an extremely high-powered PC to make use of it. This means it’s a great monitor for the everyday user.
It has a stylish design, too. The Razer Raptor has small bezels that are almost invisible, and its ports are hidden along the back of the monitor behind the stand. This means cables stay out of sight, without being inaccessible. The stand is non-removable and pretty large, so this monitor will take up a lot of desk space — but the upside is that the monitor is highly adjustable and very sturdy.
