The best gaming monitor just crashed to $619 on Amazon

If you want to get yourself the best gaming monitor on the market, you need look no further than the Razer Raptor. This monitor strikes the perfect balance between visual performance and accessibility, as you don’t need a supercharged PC to take advantage of its great resolution and refresh rate.

Right now, you can grab the Razer Raptor (27”) for just $619 on Amazon (opens in new tab). You’re saving just over 10% off the usual price of our favorite gaming monitor, so now’s a great time to pick one up.

As mentioned above, the Razer Raptor 27 is our No. 1 pick for the best gaming monitor . While it’s more expensive than some of the other options on our list, this is less of a problem now it’s on sale for this price.

This monitor has a gorgeous display, with a high resolution and fast refresh rate. Even so, the resolution isn’t so high that you’ll need an extremely high-powered PC to make use of it. This means it’s a great monitor for the everyday user.

It has a stylish design, too. The Razer Raptor has small bezels that are almost invisible, and its ports are hidden along the back of the monitor behind the stand. This means cables stay out of sight, without being inaccessible. The stand is non-removable and pretty large, so this monitor will take up a lot of desk space — but the upside is that the monitor is highly adjustable and very sturdy.