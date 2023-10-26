Forget Black Friday — the MacBook Air M2 just crashed to lowest price ever

Enjoying all the Black Friday deals? I certainly am, and this sale at Best Buy is huge. My favorite MacBook deal of the year has made a comeback and it's one I highly recommend picking up.

Right now the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) is $899 at Best Buy. This deal knocks $200 off the best laptop we've reviewed. It runs fast, it's portable and it has long battery life — pretty much everything you need out of a laptop.

Update Oct 27: This MacBook Air deal is still in stock.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

The MacBook Air M2 is our choice for the best laptop on the market. Just check out our MacBook Air M2 review, where we had pretty much nothing but praise for this device.

Starting with the negatives, the MacBook Air M2 has a notch at the top of the screen which distracts from the overall appearance of the display. In addition, there's only support to connect one external monitor, so you're stuck with using only one extra display.

Otherwise, the MacBook Air M2 is a very competent machine. We used Geekbench 5.4 to test the MacBook Air's CPU performance, where it scored 1,932 on the single-core CPU test and 8,919 on multi-core. This smashes competition like the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (7,606) and Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 (7,140). In practical use, our reviewer was able to open dozens of browser tabs and applications before the laptop started to slow down.

Plus, the battery life is incredible. In our lab testing the MacBook Air M2 lasted 14 hours and 6 minutes on a full charge, which is better than most non-Apple laptops on the market. And this laptop weighs just 2.7 pounds and measures 0.44 inches thick, meaning it's very easy to take around with you while you're on the go.

The MacBook Air M2 is an absolute steal at $899, so highly I recommend picking one up before this deal disappears. If you're looking for more options, check out our Black Friday laptop deals coverage.