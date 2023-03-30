The amazing Kindle Paperwhite is Black Friday cheap right now

The Kindle Paperwhite remains one of the best Kindles you can buy. While there are multiple versions available now, the upgrades have generally been small. If you've wanted a Kindle Paperwhite, but don't need the latest bells and whistles, Woot has the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) on sale for $59 at Woot (opens in new tab). That's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this e-reader. By comparison, Amazon still sells it for the full $129 price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite (2018): was $129 now $59 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

It's no longer Amazon's flagship, but the Kindle Paperwhite (2018) is still a reliable e-reader and even more desirable now that it's at its cheapest price ever. It features a super-sharp 6-inch, 300 ppi screen, which means that text is rendered crisply for a comfortable reading experience. It's also waterproof, so there's no need to worry if you accidentally drop it while you're reading by the pool. In our Kindle Paperwhite 2018 review, we called Amazon's tablet the only e-reader you need to know about.

In our Kindle Paperwhite 2018 review , we rated the Paperwhite as the best Kindle for most people. We like its smooth 300 ppi screen and built-in backlight, which makes it easier than ever to read in the dark. As well as that, the fact that it’s waterproof is a great feature. You can also connect headphones or a speaker via Bluetooth, and listen along to audiobooks from Audible while you read. Priced at $59, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 2018 Kindle and cheaper than any Prime Day deals or Black Friday discounts we've seen in previous years.

As for what you're missing, the new/current-gen Paperwhite sports a slightly larger 6.8-inch display and ditches microUSB charging for USB-C charging. It also has an array of 17 LED backlights, whereas the 2018 model has five. Nevertheless, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite has never been a better bargain.