The Acer Spin 5 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon, and it packs serious specs

If your laptop is starting to show its age and you're looking to upgrade to a system that will last for years

The Acer Spin 5

With a vibrant display, strong performance and 12-hour battery life, the Acer Spin 5 is a great 2-in-1 laptop for work and for creatives. This configuration comes with a 14-inch touch display, 12th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get the Acer Active Stylus included.

While it didn't make our list of the best laptops, we still had a lot of praise for this device in our Acer Spin 5 review. We called it a "simple, no-nonsense Windows 11 convertible for getting work done, doodling notes and watching movies on the go."

Thanks to its 12th gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, this laptop works great for everyday computing tasks. If you're word processing, browsing the internet and streaming videos, you won't be disappointed by the Acer Spin 5's performance. We were also able to edit photos in Adobe's Camera RAW on this laptop with no issues, although the laptop's fans did kick in to compensate.

Another highlight is the 14-inch touchscreen. The Spin 5’s 2,560-by-1,600 WQXGA display produced 130.1% of the sRGB color spectrum and 92.1% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. Plus, you can swivel the screen around in tent mode or tablet mode.

The Acer Spin 5 deserves some praise for its battery life, too. It delivered 12 hours, 31 minutes of web browsing in our testing, beating out the Dell XPS 15 OLED and the HP Spectre x360. Battery life did take a hit when moving to more intensive tasks like gaming, but this is to be expected with any laptop.

The Acer Spin 5 also has a productivity-friendly keyboard and touchpad. There's enough space and travel in the keys to type easily without things getting cramped. We also love the fact that you get a pressure-sensitive stylus included with the laptop, turning the Acer Spin 5 into a digital canvas. Plus, this laptop measures less than 1-inch thick and weighs just under 3 pounds, so it's easy to bring with you if you're on the go.

Now that the Acer Spin 5 has hit its lowest price ever, there's no better time than now to pick one up.