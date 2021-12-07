Snag the new Fitbit Charge 5 for $50 off right now on Amazon

Fitbit deals are among the most popular deals during the holidays. And if you're looking for an affordable Fitbit, Amazon has a sale you can't miss.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is just $129 on Amazon right now. The fitness tracker is usually $179, so this is a great discount. It sold out fast on Black Friday, so make sure to grab this deal before it's gone again.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker. It’s got a built-in GPS which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

At this price of $129, the Charge 5 is now the same price as the previous model, the Fitbit Charge 4. For the same price, you'll be getting some great additional upgrades — like a brighter always-on color touch screen, an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA), an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG), plus a brand-new "Daily Readiness Score" feature.

The most noticeable upgrade when going from the Charge 4 to the Charge 5 is the beautiful bright screen. If you're not sure which to buy, the screen makes this FitBit much easier to use, especially outside in bright light. It's also more comfortable to wear, as it's 10% thinner. It comes with both a small and large band in-box, so you'll be able to choose freely which band is best for you.

The Fitbit Charge 5 does everything you need your fitness tracker to do. It will count your steps, the amount of calories you've burned, and track your sleep. It’s also water-resistant, and can integrate with your phone to receive notifications and connect to the FitBit app.

