Score! The Samsung Galaxy S23 just crashed to lowest price ever

Looking to upgrade your phone? One of the best phones on the market has just seen a tasty price cut in this Memorial Day sale at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) is $699 at Amazon right now unlocked. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this phone with no contract or activation requirements.

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best phones on the market right now. It packs a host of premium features into an affordable flagship phone.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, we loved the display on this phone, calling it the S23's best feature. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display is very bright, and colors pop off the screen — we measured a peak brightness of 1,158 nits and a Delta-E score of 0.24. That means you won’t need to worry about not being able to see the screen outdoors, and watching shows and movies on the go is highly enjoyable on the Samsung Galaxy S23.

We also think the Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best camera phones on the market. It packs 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3x telephoto lenses, and a 12MP lens at the front for selfies. We were especially impressed with the Samsung Galaxy S23’s night photography and accurate color handling.

Running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, this phone delivers excellent performance. The Samsung Galaxy S23 didn’t run quite as fast as the iPhone 14 in our tests, but the difference in performance wasn’t huge. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is still speedy for everyday tasks and gaming.

Last off, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lasts for quite a while. We got 10 hours, 27 minutes out of our unit. And a 30-minute charge brought the phone from empty to 55%.